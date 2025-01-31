NBA All-Star 2025: 10 major reserves snubs featuring LaMelo Ball

NBA All-Star weekend is coming up from Friday, February 14th to Sunday, February 16th, and the rosters have finally been determined. The NBA announced the final All-Star reserve spots for both the Eastern and Western Conferences on Thursday.

However, they also left off a lot of deserving names who are now being referred to as snubs.

Below is a list of what some people are considering to be this year's NBA All-Star snubs:

There are some very familiar names on this list, some of which have even been All-Stars before. The previous All-Stars snubbed this year are Trae Young, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Maxey, and Tyrese Haliburton from the Eastern Conference. The previous all-stars snubbed this year from the Western Conference are Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Kyrie Irving, and Devin Booker.

There were also some players having career years who were hoping to become first-time all-stars. One would be Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic who is averaging career highs across the board in points (24.7) rebounds (5.6), assists (5.4), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.5). Another would be Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Clippers who's averaging career highs in points (24) and steals (1.4).

While snubs happen every year, so do injury replacements for players who can not play. As of right now, that would be the only way for the 10 talented players above to make it into the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

Fans react to the NBA All-Star reserves being announced

NBA All-Star Weekend is an event where the fans come to watch their favorite players honored for the phenomenal season they've had with a weekend of exciting events and entertainment. However, when those same fans' favorite players get snubbed from the game, it can generate quite a response online.

That's what happened on Thursday as fans reacted to the All-Star reserve announcements.

"I mean this whole heartedly when I say that Domantas Sabonis is the biggest All-Star snub in NBA history," one fan shared.

"Kyrie Irving is the biggest all-star snub and it's not even remotely close," another fab posted.

"LaMelo Ball is the biggest All Star snub in NBA history," a fan commented.

"Norman Powell is the biggest all-star snub in NBA history," another fan said.

"Trae Young is the biggest All-Star snub in history," one fan posted.

Safe to say, the fans felt that there is a long list of snubs for this year's All-Star game, and we'll find out in February whether that affects the ratings for the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

