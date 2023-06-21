NBA All-Star Game 2024: Venue, Dates, Tickets & more

The NBA All-Star Host Committee has recently announced the NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The All-Star Saturday Night will be on Feb. 17, while the NBA All-Star Game will be a day later. The first group of 10,500 tickets go on sale on Jul. 24, 2023. The prices start from $24, $49 and $79.

For the All-Star event Saturday Night, it will involve the following: AT&T Slam Dunk, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the Kia Skills Challenge. The Saturday event will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium and will encompass approximately 35,000 seats. The 73rd All-Star Game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana fans have a lot to rejoice about, as they will be the first to purchase tickets by signing up at Pacers.com/AllStar2024. Through that, Indiana fans will be able to receive more details about the complete ticket on-sale process.

According to the Host Committee, riders will be able to enjoy free rides for the duration of the All-Star event from Feb. 15-18. That's all thanks to the collaboration with IndyGo, the Indianapolis Foundation and generous donors to the Indy Championship Fund. Additionally, the Pacers Bike Share will also be free to use during the event.

Upon the announcement, the NBA also mentioned how downtown Indianapolis will be a great experience for fans due to how easy it is to go around the area during the All-Star event.

The convenient nature of going from the Lucas Oil Stadium to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and even to the Indiana Convention Center is an experience well worth its own.

CIB Executive Director Andy Mallon also praised the collaboration between all involved parties for the event.

"NBA All-Star and All-Star Saturday Night exemplify how our community comes together to celebrate our venerated sport of basketball with exciting and affordable events, Mallon said, "and we can't wait to welcome fans to Lucas Oil Stadium for the activities we're hosting."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on excitement surrounding NBA All-Star 2024

Following the announcement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett expressed his joy when he talked about what will be in store for fans at the All-Star event.

“Between two top-tier sports venues, four days of free public transit, and one of the most walkable downtowns in America, NBA All-Star has never been more accessible or fan-friendly,” Hogsett said. “It’s no surprise. When it comes to hosting large events, Indianapolis does it like nobody else.”

The event itself is still a few months away, but nothing gets anticipation going like the All-Star Game.

