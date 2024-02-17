NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge: Team Pau vs Team Detlef Game Player Stats and Box Scores 

Team Pau (Gasol) and Team Detlef (Schrempf) battled each other for the right to challenge Team Jalen (Rose) for the NBA All-Star Rising Stars championship. Gasol had a star-studded lineup that included Victor Wembanyama, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandin Podziemski and Brandon Miller.

Schrempt’s roster is made up of G League standouts including Matas Buzelis, Emoni Bates, Alondes Williams, Mac McClung and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Despite having the superior roster on paper, Gasol’s team lost, 41-36 to the G Leaguers. Schrempf’s team had a quick start and kept at it despite the odds. Williams and McClung did the most damage by scoring 11 and 12 points, respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Wembanyama led Team Pau with 11 points and seven rebounds but failed to get the team to the championship round. Cason Wallace came off the bench to add eight points in the losing cause.

Team Pau vs Team Detlef game player stats and box scores

Team Pau game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Brandon Miller 0 2 0 2 1 Jabari Smith Jr. 4 1 0 0 0 Victor Wembanyama 11 7 1 1 2 Brandin Podziemski 3 2 4 0 0 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 6 2 3 0 0 Cason Wallace 8 0 0 0 0 Bilal Coulibaly 4 0 0 1 0

Team Detlef game player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Emoni Bates 5 0 2 1 1 0 Matas Buzelis 7 2 2 0 0 1 Oscar Tshiebwe 2 8 0 0 0 1 Alones Williams 11 2 2 2 0 2 Mac MaClung 12 5 3 1 0 3 Tyler Smith 2 3 1 1 0 0 Izan Almansa 2 1 0 0 1 0