  • NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge: Team Pau vs Team Detlef Game Player Stats and Box Scores 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 17, 2024 03:53 GMT
Team Pau (Gasol) and Team Detlef (Schrempf) battled each other for the right to challenge Team Jalen (Rose) for the NBA All-Star Rising Stars championship. Gasol had a star-studded lineup that included Victor Wembanyama, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandin Podziemski and Brandon Miller.

Schrempt’s roster is made up of G League standouts including Matas Buzelis, Emoni Bates, Alondes Williams, Mac McClung and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Despite having the superior roster on paper, Gasol’s team lost, 41-36 to the G Leaguers. Schrempf’s team had a quick start and kept at it despite the odds. Williams and McClung did the most damage by scoring 11 and 12 points, respectively.

Wembanyama led Team Pau with 11 points and seven rebounds but failed to get the team to the championship round. Cason Wallace came off the bench to add eight points in the losing cause.

Team Pau vs Team Detlef game player stats and box scores

Team Pau game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Brandon Miller02021
Jabari Smith Jr.41000
Victor Wembanyama117112
Brandin Podziemski32400
Jaime Jaquez Jr.6 2 300
Cason Wallace8 0 000
Bilal Coulibaly4 0 010

Team Detlef game player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Emoni Bates502110
Matas Buzelis722001
Oscar Tshiebwe280001
Alones Williams1122202
Mac MaClung125 3103
Tyler Smith2 3 1100
Izan Almansa2 10010

Edited by Michael Macasero
