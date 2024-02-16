The NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is all set to take place in Indianapolis between Feb. 16 to Feb. 18. With the 2023–24 season reaching just over its midway mark, the season will see Indianapolis host the All-Star festivities for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Last season, the event was held in Utah. This year, the weekend begins Friday with the All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars Challenge, with the latter featuring some of the top rookies in the league. It will also include seven NBA G League players.

Saturday (Feb. 17) sees more action with the NBA All-Star practice, the NBA x HBCU classic, the All-Star Saturday night skills challenge, the All-Star 3-point contest, the much-awaited Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Contest, and the iconic Dunk Contest.

To wrap up, LeBron James will make history in his 20th ASG appearance in 21 seasons in the NBA as the 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday sees the East and West's finest from this season star against each other for the first time since 2017.

NBA All-Star weekend 2024: Complete schedule for february 16 ft. Celebrity All-Star Game

The 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend starts with a string of activities on Day 1. Here's a quick primer on the schedule for Friday.

11:30 am ET | Rising Stars Practice

Where: Gainbridge field house | Where to watch: NBA TV

5:30 pm ET | Basketball Hall of Fame news conference

Where to watch: NBA TV and NBA App

7 pm ET: NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Where to watch: ESPN, ESPN App

One of the marquee events part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities is the Celebrity Games, where some of the stars will take the floor for a bit of basketball action themselves.

The Celebrity All-Star Game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Celeb games have been part of the schedule since 2003, and this year will be led by ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe's team will also have Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as the coach. His team includes Anuel AA (rapper), Kai Cenat (online streamer), Conor Daly (racing driver), Walker Hayes (singer), Quincy Isiah (actor), Jewel Lloyd (Seattle Storm guard), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys linebacker), Lilly Singh (YouTuber, TV host), SiR (singer), and Dylan Wang (actor).

Smith's roster also comprises Lil Wayne (rapper) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces forward) as the coaches.

The team is as follows: Adam Blackstone (music producer), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury guard), Metta World Peace (former NBA star), Jack Ryan (streetball), Jennifer Hudson (actress), Tristan Jass (YouTuber), Kwame Onwuachi (chef), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jumper), AJ McLean (singer), and CJ Stroud (Houston Texans QB).

9 pm ET | Rising Stars Challenge

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Where to watch: TNT

The All-Star Weekend 2024 begins with the Rising Stars Challenge. The event is a four-team, single-elimination tournament with an Elam-style ending. The first round sees teams reach 40 points to win, and the championship will have 25 points as the target.

NBA legends Pau Gasol, Jalen Rose, and Tamika Catchings picked three of the four teams including Victor Wembanyama, Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandon Miller, Jabari Smith Jr., Cason Wallace, and Bilal Coulibaly.