Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu: 3-point % comparison, accolades, career and more

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu is happening, and this is perhaps the biggest news concerning the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Arguably the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history is all set to go against the young Ionescu in a 3-point contest on Feb 17. This will be the first time an NBA player is competing against a WNBA player.

Since the three-point line is different in the NBA and the WNBA, both players would be shooting from their respective league’s standard distance. Sabrina will shoot from a 20-foot 6-inch line, while Curry will shoot from a 23-foot 9-inch line.

Curry initiated the conversation about the possible contest when he was talking to his teammate Brandin Podziemski and said that he should be competing against Ionescu in a possible competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ionescu immediately accepted the challenge on her social media, saying:

“Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line Steph Curry.”

After the NBA officially declared the competition on X/Twitter, she wrote that she was ready to shoot threes from the NBA three-point line.

“I’ll shoot from the NBA line… LETS GET IT!!!!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA All-Star 3-point shootout, setting a new record in the NBA and WNBA. She scored a total of 37 points in the competition, breaking Curry’s 31-point record.

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu career and three-point comparison

Sabrina, 26, is up against 35-year-old Curry, so there is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors star player has a veteran edge over the WNBA star.

In terms of three-point shooting percentage, Curry has shot 42.6% from beyond the arc in 922 games while Sabrina has shot 37.7% in 105 games. Steph makes 3.9 shots from 9.1 attempts, while Sabrina makes 2.6 shots from 6.9 attempts.

Looking at accolades, Steph has a massive edge over the WNBA star, given that she is almost a decade younger than him.

Sabrina is a 2 x WNBA All-Star and a 2 x All-WNBA Second Team player. She is also the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Shootout champion and the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champion.

On the other hand, Curry is 9 x NBA All-Star, 4 x NBA champion, 2022 NBA Finals MVP, a 2 x NBA Most Valuable Player and has made it to the All-NBA Teams nine times in his career.

Moreover, he is also a two-time scoring champion, Steals Champion, a 2 x NBA Three-Point Contest champion and has been a member of 50–40–90 club. Curry won his maiden NBA Finals MVP in 2022 and was even included in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

In terms of legacy and accolades, Curry definitely has far more than Sabrina under his belt, however, Sabrina is quickly climbing the ladder of stardom.

During the 2023 season, her shooting percentage from beyond the arc (44.8%) was better than her field goal percentage (42.3%). There is no reason to believe that she lacks the edge against Curry.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!