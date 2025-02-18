"NBA is an American born sport": Stephen A. Smith firmly disputes Anthony Edwards’ Victor Wembanyama take 

During the All-Star Weekend, Anthony Edwards made it clear that he has no intentions of becoming the next face of the NBA. While players like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have all shown that they still have what it takes to impact winning at the highest level, as evidenced by their gold medal run with Team USA last summer, they are in the twilight years of their careers.

There has been tons of talk surrounding the next face of the league. Although Edwards seems to be stepping into the role given his highlight-reel plays and deep playoff run with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, he instead named a different player.

Edwards joked with members of the press that Victor Wembanyama would become the face of the league someday when players like James, Curry and Durant retire. However, Stephen A. Smith disagrees.

Despite Wembanyama being a highlight-reel machine who has shown basketball IQ beyond his years, Smith doesn't think a foreign player can be the face of the NBA.

“I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA," Smith said on Tuesday, via 'First Take.' "The NBA is an American born sport. My wish is that Anthony Edwards changes his mind.”

Shannon Sharpe backs Anthony Edwards, saying Timberwolves guard shouldn't be the face of the NBA if he doesn't want to be

Throughout his career, Anthony Edwards' style of play has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan. With his high-flying, ferocious dunks and a midrange game with flashes of late 1990s and early 2000s flare, he's drawn considerable attention.

With his competitive drive and having an impressive postseason run last year, Edwards has quickly become one of the most popular US-born up-and-coming young stars.

However, the way Shannon Sharpe sees things, if Edwards doesn't want to be the face of the league, fans and media members should accept it.

"He's telling you, he does not want to be that," Smith said on Tuesday, via 'First Take.' "So, NBA — stop trying to push him in front of the line to be one of your faces in the NBA. How many different ways must someone tell you that they don't want something before you believe him? I believe him, when he says, he doesn't want to be the face of the NBA. Leave him alone."

With Curry, Durant and James all likely to retire in the next 3-5 years, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the next face of the league, or if there would be one.

