“The Clippers are the number one threat to the Golden State Warriors” - NBA analyst asserts with the comeback of 5x NBA All-Star and 2x NBA champion the Clippers are a championship contender

The LA Clippers continue to generate buzz throughout the basketball world. Many believe that this team has all of the tools to win it all this season. On ESPN's “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith said that the Clippers are the “number one threat to the Golden State Warriors:”

“They got a crew. The Clippers cannot be ignored. The Clippers are the number one threat to the Golden State Warriors.”

"The Clippers CANNOT be ignored!" @stephenasmith says the Clippers are the biggest threat to the Warriors in the West

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were sidelined for the majority of the 2021-22 season due to injuries. With them back in full force, they have the potential to beat anyone. Their front office also added another star in John Wall this offseason.

This trio, along with several other solid role players Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum and Normal Powell, the Clippers have become a popular pick by many in the basketball world.

LA Clippers generating buzz around the NBA

John Wall at NBA media day

The hype is real when it comes to this LA Clippers team this year. With key players returning from injuries, their team looks one of the deepest in the league.

It’s been impressive to see what the front office has done over the last year and change for this LA franchise. While many thought that the team was “mailing it in” last year during Leonard's absence, the front office remained active with the goal of adding pieces for the upcoming season.

— Kendrick Perkins



"When you look at the Los Angeles Clippers, they won this offseason and I don't even think it's close."— Kendrick Perkins

The team was also aggressive this offseason in their pursuit of veteran point guard John Wall. If the team can find their groove early, they have the tools and mentality to be a force in the Western Conference.

The key for the season will be keeping Paul George and Kawhi Leonard healthy. Leonard didn’t play last year after averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.

