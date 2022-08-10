“That is an exciting market ready to explode” - NBA analyst believer former MVP would instantly make the New Orleans Pelicans a title contender

While many teams have been rumored to be in the mix for Kevin Durant, the New Orleans Pelicans are a name that have often been brought up.

The Pelicans have a plethora of young players and draft capital in addition to their star power and could put together a solid deal for the former MVP.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. @ScoopB Kevin Durant, trade dialogue from folks I've spoken to in the know today:



"Pelicans have the picks to do it."



"Nothing's going on in Portland."



"Boston's not going to make the deal." Kevin Durant, trade dialogue from folks I've spoken to in the know today: "Pelicans have the picks to do it." "Nothing's going on in Portland.""Boston's not going to make the deal." https://t.co/l5WKeQNx0d

In just his second season, Zion Williamson showed the potential to be the NBA's next big thing. At just 20 years of age, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the course of the 2020-21 season. However, he missed all of last season due to a foot injury.

Williamson will be looking to get back to his dominant ways this year. Pairing him up with Kevin Durant would instantly give New Orleans one of the top offensive duos in the league. When you add CJ McCollum to the equation as well, they have the firepower to match any contender.

During a recent appearance on "NBA Today," ESPN's Brian Windhorst chimed in on why the New Orleans Pelicans should be in the Durant sweepstakes. He feels they would instantly be a title threat if they get the Brooklyn Nets star, and that New Orleans could become one of the NBA's top markets.

Windhorst said:

"If you're looking for a team that would be very interesting, I'll bring up the New Orleans Pelicans. They have the assets to do it, Zion Williamson is expected to have a bounce-back year this year.

"I'm gonna tell you. Having been to New Orleans in the playoffs, that is an exciting market ready to explode. If Durant went there, I think that would potentially be a championship contedner immediately."

Should the New Orleans Pelicans push all in to acquire Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during a game

There are many reasons why New Orleans should make a push for Durant.

They are one of the few teams who have the assets to meet the Brooklyn Nets' high asking price. One of the names they could include in a potential deal is Brandon Ingram.

Ingram is an All-Star level player who can help Brooklyn remain competitive, while New Orleans also has countless enticing prospects to sweeten the deal. Young teams rarely keep their entire core together, so packaging a few to bring in a superstar makes sense.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“…can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” The New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant, per @Krisplashed “…can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” The New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant, per @Krisplashed “…can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” https://t.co/DXKk7J185h

Another reason why they should be interested is the timeline of other key players. Many have questioned if Zion Williamson will ever be able to stay healthy. Consequently, the New Orleans Pelicans are in no position to be patient. It's also worth noting that CJ McCollum is on the back end of his prime and is set to turn 31 next month.

Since New Orleans already has a few pro sports teams, it is a prime location for the NBA to thrive. If the Pelicans pull off a deal for Durant, it would give one of America's most popular towns an even more exciting sports scene.

