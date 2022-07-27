“If there’s any inkling of him that actually had pride in his basketball… he’s gonna ball” - NBA analyst believes Ben Simmons has the money and the fame, questions if there’s a competitiveness in him

After not playing at all last season, many question if Ben Simmons has the drive in him to become one of the NBA's top talents.

Following an underwhelming performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 postseason, the former No. 1 pick decided he wanted a change of scenery. He then proceeded to keep himself distanced from the Philadelphia 76ers until his trade demand was met.

The months-long saga eventually came to an end at the trade deadline in February, when Simmons was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.

Following the trade, Simmons did not suit up for the Nets as he dealt with a back injury. He is currently expected to be back on the floor this upcoming season, which will be his first appearance since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021.

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking If you think Ben Simmons isn’t a very good basketball player, I’m sorry but you do not know ball with all due respect If you think Ben Simmons isn’t a very good basketball player, I’m sorry but you do not know ball with all due respect https://t.co/WQag9Xg3ow

Because he hasn't played in so long, Simmons is one of Brooklyn's biggest X-factors. FS1's Chris Broussard recently said that if the three-time All-Star cares about basketball at all, he will come out and shine this season.

"Ben Simmons does have the money," Broussard said. "He's set in that regard. If he cares anything about his basketball career, like, as a player, it's not just this is my job. I'm making tons of money. I'm a celebrity.

"If it's not that, if there's any inkling of him that actually has pride in his basketball ability, what he does on the court, if there's a competitiveness in him, he's gonna ball."

Will Ben Simmons be under a lot of pressure to perform in 2023?

2022 NBA Summer League: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Heading into this season, there are few players who will be under more pressure to perform than Simmons. Given how things have unfolded over the past year and change, the 26-year-old will have a ton of eyes on him when he takes the floor.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 6'11" with these handles!

HBD Ben Simmons 6'11" with these handles! HBD Ben Simmons https://t.co/05zBXgbJ9l

Another reason why Simmons will be under pressure is because of the team he is on. The Nets are currently unraveling following Kevin Durant's trade request. As one of the other All-Stars on the roster, he will be expected to lead the charge as the franchise gears up for its next phase. Simmons won't be alone though, as Kyrie Irving will be facing a similar sort of pressure.

Chris Broussard was spot on in regards to Simmons' current situation. If he truly cares about the game and being a star in the league, he'll silence his critics when the time comes.

