"Klay rocks two free throws, even Steph Curry missed multiple open threes" - NBA analyst believes Grizzlies squandered a major chance to win against Warriors

Following the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, FS1's Colin Cowherd gave his thoughts. He felt Memphis let a win slip through their fingers in the opening contest, stating:

"That was the game Memphis had to win. Klay rocks two free throws, even Steph Curry missed multiple open threes."

After a hard fought series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Grizzlies face their biggest challenge yet in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors turned a lot of heads in the first round against Denver. Along with the emergence of Jordan Poole, they resemble their championship-winning teams of old.

Despite being more inexperienced, the Grizzlies have no intentions of backing down. This series was expected to be must-watch television, and Game 1 lived up to the hype.

Draymond Green turned up the intensity right before halftime with a hard foul on Brandon Clarke that led to Green's ejection. On top of that, things went down to the wire.

Following two missed free-throws from Klay Thompson, Memphis found themselves with the ball and an opportunity to win the game. They got the ball into the hands of Ja Morant, but he was unable to convert a tough layup.

In the end, Golden State walked out of Memphis with a one-point victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Memphis Grizzlies have small margin for error

Cowherd raised a fair point. Between being on their home floor, Green's ejection, and Golden State's stars struggling late, it's one they were expected to win. They've now lost home-court advantage to a team that looks like a legitimate finals contender.

Memphis already had a little room for error, and it just got smaller. Moving forward, they will have to play a near-perfect game if they want to hang around with the Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz Rest. Recover. Watch film. Compete hard on Tuesday. Rest. Recover. Watch film. Compete hard on Tuesday. https://t.co/ZD357YLgso

Golden State entered with experience on their side and made it extremely apparent in Game 1. Despite little going in their favor down the stretch, they still managed to come out on top. In the end, good teams always find a way to win.

The series is far from over, but Memphis is fighting an uphill battle. They must do everything in their power to tie things up in Game 2 before heading to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

