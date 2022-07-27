“The Nets can call Kyrie Irving right now with a 4-year max contract and he’ll sign it” - NBA analyst believes Brooklyn should keep Kyrie Irving

After an awkward stalemate with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving likely will be returning to the team this season. At one point, it looked as though the All-Star guard was going to opt out of his player option and test the open market. The front office also sought sign-and-trade options.

While Kevin Durant remains intent on finding a new team, Irving used the opt-in portion of his contract. He wanted to sign a long-term deal this summer, but the front office was unwilling to heavily invest in him after he was a part-time player last season. In the 29 games Irving appeared in last season, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

ESPN's Jalen Rose feels that Irving's situation draws comparisons to what just happened between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Here's what I think everybody's underestimating about the Kyrie and the Nets' relationship," Rose said. "Just like James Harden with the Sixers in a different way, the Nets can call Kyrie Irving right now with a four-year, max contract and he'll sign it.

"Kyrie Irving hoped to get a long-term deal, and the Nets didn't give it to him."

Should the Brooklyn Nets offer Kyrie Irving a long-term contract?

In reality, Irving opting into his player option was the best situation for the Nets. Now essentially on a one-year deal, both sides have time to figure out a plan that works for everyone.

Even though he only played a minimal role last year, the question has to be asked if Brooklyn should offer Irving the long-term deal he is seeking. At 30 years old, he still has multiple years left at the peak of his powers. The only question is how much time will he actually be on the floor.

With how fast stars come and go in the NBA today, the Nets should maximize their star talent while it's on the roster. Even if things don't work out in their favor, teams have almost always found a way to get out of bad contracts.

Another reason why Brooklyn should be interested is because they have a roster that is capable of making a run in the Eastern Conference. Between Irving, Ben Simmons and whatever they get in return for Kevin Durant, the Nets should have a more-than-competitive group of players.

Irving is going to have to prove himself this year, but if he bounces back, the Nets should strongly consider signing him long term.

