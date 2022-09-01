“I had to go to therapy for that because that’s how miserable I was” - NBA analyst cites his own struggles with mental health after John Wall’s comments, says Wall deserves a apology from everybody

During his time with the Washington Wizards, John Wall was one of NBA's top point guards. Unfortunately, he is on the list of players whose primes were cut short due to injuries. Wall recently opened up about the mental aspect of dealing with career altering injuries.

Between a series of heel and Achilles injuries, the five-time All-Star lost nearly two years of his career. Since there was no telling what he might look like upon his return, the Wizards traded him to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook.

John Wall started to look like his former self in Houston, but his opportunity was cut short. As the Rockets were gearing towards a rebuild, they sat him for the 2021-22 season to give younger players more playing time. Before getting sidelined, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 2020-21.

Earlier this summer, Houston bought out the former No. 1 pick. Following the move, the 31-year-old inked a deal with the LA Clippers. During a recent interview, he opened up on just how hard the journey has been for him mentally.

John Wall on his last 2-3 years 🏽 “I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”John Wall on his last 2-3 years “I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”John Wall on his last 2-3 years 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Kr01c2lqrb

After hearing about John Wall's internal battles, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on "First Take" and issued the star guard an apology. Smith even touched on some of his own struggles with mental health.

"I can't wait to see him because people like myself and a few others owe that man an apology because we didn't know.

"The reason why the story hit with me, cause when I lost my mom in 2017, I had some very negative thoughts. The level of misery that I felt and I still feel to some degree back then in 2017. I went through two-three years where it was that way every day. And I had to go to therapy for that because that's how miserable I was."

John Wall has a golden opportunity in front of him with the LA Clippers

There is no denying that John Wall has been through a lot in recent years, but he now has a chance to be rewarded for his hard work. Back on a contending team, he can show the world that he still has something left to offer to the game.

Paul George and John Wall showed OUT at Rico Hines runs

Heading into this season, the LA Clippers have a lot of guys with chips on their shoulders. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Wall will all be on a revenge tour. Flanked by a strong supporting cast, they have the pieces to make a run for the NBA title.

This season might be the culmination of all the hard work and effort Wall put in behind the scenes to get back on the court. If he can show any resemblance to his All-Star self, it will be one of the most feel-good stories of the year.

