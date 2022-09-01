“LeBron’s first championship he had Dwyane Wade” - NBA analyst on the difference between Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James’ first championships, says historically LeBron is better

For most of his career, LeBron James has been widely recognized as the NBA's greatest talent. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has snuck up on him in recent years thanks to his brilliance since arriving in the league.

Back in 2013, the Milwaukee Bucks rolled the dice on the lanky teenager out of Greece. The potential was there, but it was unknown just how good he could become. Looking back now, it seems to be one of the best-ever decisions made by the Bucks franchise.

In less than a decade of playing, the 27-year-old has done just about everything a player can. He is a multi-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year winner, Most Improved player winner, NBA champion, and Finals MVP.

Since his rise to superstardom, many have begun to compare Giannis Antetokounmpo to LeBron James.

During a recent episode of the "The Odd Couple" podcast, FS1's Chris Broussard decided to give his thoughts on the generational talents. He feels Antetokounmpo's ring is superior to those of James' given all the circumstances around it.

"Historically LeBron's better than Giannis. But Giannis won championship without a second superstar.

"LeBron's first championship he had Dwyane Wade. Second, well I mean, I wouldn't call Kyrie [Irving] quite a superstar, but you know, Kyrie was doing work, Kevin Love was there and then Anthony Davis."

Is Chris Broussard right about his comparison of Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Looking at it from all angles, it's hard to say that LeBron James' first ring is better than Giannis Antetokounmpo's. There are a few factors that give the Bucks star an edge.

For starters, Antetokounmpo is the prime example of what a team can accomplish when it drafts a star-level talent. He put in the work to achieve his full potential and took on a leadership role to carry the franchise to a championship.

While it's not totally his fault, LeBron James had to switch teams before he climbed to the NBA mountaintop for the first time.

Another factor that gives Giannis an edge is that he succeeded without another top talent around him. In this superteam era of the NBA, he was the lone superstar on the victorious 2020-21 Bucks team.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are certainly high-level talents. But they aren't viewed in the same tier as the likes of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Dwyane Wade, who helped James win titles.

The final point in Giannis Antetokounmpo's defense is his story. When LeBron James entered the NBA, he was crowned a star from day one. The Bucks star, on the other hand, had to scratch and claw his way through his early years to get to where he is now.

Given all these factors, it's hard to disagree with Broussard's opinion. However, a case could easily be made for James as well.

