NBA analyst dismisses speculation of Mavericks forfeiting games amid injury woes: "Exactly what they're tryna avoid" 

Things seem to have fallen completely apart for the Dallas Mavericks following the Luka Doncic trade. Most of their core players, including big man Anthony Davis, are out with long-term injuries. Due to their severely depleted roster, some think that they could end up forfeiting games.

Ad

So far, the Mavs have yet to forfeit a contest due to a lack of eligible players. Per journalist and Mavs beat writer Mike Curtis, Dallas wants to be able to compete despite their injury woes.

Curtis shared his thoughts on "Run it Back" on Tuesday after Michelle Beadle asked him if the Mavs can continue forfeiting games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No, I think this is exactly what they're trying to avoid," Curtis said. "They don't have the bodies and they need as many as they can get back especially with their two way contracts that are about to expire."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mike Curtis then shared how many more games Dallas' two-way players can play on the main roster. He asserted that Kessler Edwards can only play two more games. Meanwhile, guard Brandon Williams has five games left.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are only 13 games left in the Mavericks's regular season schedule and they are barely hanging on to tenth place in the West with a 33-36 record.

They still have a chance at a Playoff berth, but they need to remain above the Phoenix Suns, who are 32-37. Should the Mavs maintain their tenuous grasp on the tenth spot, they will have a chance to make the postseason through the Play-in tournament.

Ad

Also read: Kessler Edwards embraces Mavericks' center role ahead of Anthony Davis return as two-way game limit nears [EXCLUSIVE]

Who are on the Mavericks' injured player list?

The Dallas Mavericks are nowhere near the runner-ups that they were last season. Chances are, they won't make it back to the Finals this year and their injury woes are to blame.

Kyrie Irving won't be back this season due to a torn ACL, so even if they manage to make it to the playoffs, he isn't going to suit up. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is progressing on the left adductor strain he suffered in his debut game on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

AD - assigned to the Mavs' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends - is preparing to return to action but there isn't a definite timeline. Like Davis, Jaden Hardy has been assigned to the Legends as he prepares to return to action. However, there isn't a precise date for his play.

Centers Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) also remain out, seriously hurting the Mavericks' frontcourt rotation.

Forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out for the season as he is recovering from surgery on his right wrist. Meanwhile, forward Kai Jones - signed to a two-way contract on Mar. 4 - remains out with a quadriceps injury.

Then, guard Dante Exum fractured his left hand against the Houston Rockets on Friday. Per reports, Exum will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.