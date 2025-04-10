NBA analyst drops bombshell on Knicks' likely pursuit of Kevin Durant hinging on one crucial factor

The New York Knicks already have a stacked roster, but they could end up with more star power. According to rumors, Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is on his way to another team this summer. His name began circulating in the rumor mill after a botched trade this past offseason.

New York is one of the teams that has the assets to facilitate a trade for the 15-time All-Star. However, according to New York Post writer Stefan Bondy, fans will have to wait for the results of the playoffs first.

Bondy shared his thoughts regarding the "Durant to the Knicks" rumors on "Run it Back" podcast via X on Thursday.

"It all depends on what happens in the playoffs," Bondy said. "Mikal Bridges, they traded first round picks to get him. If for whatever reason they bomb in the playoffs and Mikal Bridges is up for a contract extension after this season and they decide that's not the direction they want to go, then I can see movement toward a player like Kevin Durant."

However, if the Knicks end up going on a deep run in the postseason, Bondy thinks the front office will stick with the current core.

Durant is already 36 years old, but he remains one of the most lethal scorers in the league. A team like New York, which already has two All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, only becomes more of a threat if they manage to add Durant.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks on 52.7% shooting over 62 games this season. Despite his efforts, the Suns missed the playoffs.

He has missed the last five games due to an ankle sprain, and there's no update on whether he'll suit up for the two remaining games of the Suns.

The New York Knicks will have a lot of competition for Kevin Durant if they want to trade for him

If the Phoenix Suns end up trying to trade Kevin Durant this offseason, he will become the most coveted prize of the summer. He's still a deadly scorer who does a little bit of everything, which will give any team he joins a boost.

For this reason, it makes sense for the New York Knicks to assemble a trade package, despite already being stacked. However, they will need to sacrifice some of their best assets, as other teams are also vying for KD.

Teams that have been linked to Durant are the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies. Additionally, one of New York's Eastern Conference opponents has also been linked to the 15-time All-Star, the Boston Celtics.

Boston reportedly tried to pursue Durant in 2016 as a free agent. Then, they were also reportedly eyeing him in 2022 when the Brooklyn Nets put him on the trading block. Now, rumors have begun floating that the Celtics could try to land Durant for a third time.

