NBA analyst likens Jalen Green's red-hot resurgence to young Kobe Bryant

Over the past few weeks, Jalen Green has been a hot topic due to news about him expecting a child with his girlfriend. Since then, his play has turned a lot of heads. One analyst even went as far as to compare him to a Hall of Fame guard.

Green is wrapping up his third season with the Houston Rockets since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021. His game has reached new heights as of late, and it recently landed him Player of the Week honors. Over his last five games, the 22-year-old is leading the NBA in scoring at 34.4 poings on 56% shooting.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons praised Jalen Green for his recent stretch. He proceeded to let out what many consider to be a bold take. Simmons went as far as to compare Green to a young Kobe Bryant.

"I'm going to say this very carefully," Simmons said. "When I watch him, he reminds me a little of young Kobe. Not three rings in a row Kobe but that late 90s Kobe."

On the season, Green is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 70 games.

Jalen Green helping lead Houston Rockets into postseason

The Houston Rockets have managed to take full advantage of this recent hot streak from Jalen Green. They've been one of the hottest teams in basketball as of late, winning 10 of their last 11 games. This string of wins has managed to get them back in the playoff race with a few weeks to go.

Houston made multiple big signings over the summer to get back into the postseason. Things didn't look good for them at first, but now they might be able to sneak into the playoffs. At the moment, the Rockets are in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 35-35 record.

Green and the Rockets are knocking on the door of the play-in tournament with their recent win streak. They trail the Golden State Warriors, who are in 10th place, by just one game. If Houston can maintain this momentum, they might be able to fight their way into a playoff spot.

While the Rockets are surging at the moment, one of their rivals isn't bothered by the situation. Draymond Green recently took a shot at Houston, saying that he isn't worried about them.

Whether they squak into the play-in or not, the Rockets should be incredibly pleased by what they've seen from Jalen Green as of late. When he first drafted, his scoring ability was a key area of his game. Now in year three, the young guard is showing he's capable of being a high-level scorer in the league.

After being in multiple trade rumors over the past year, Green is showing the Rockets why he should be a key member of their core.