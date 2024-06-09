NBA analyst outlines reasons for Lakers lingering on coaching decision: "They have a lot of pressure"

The LA Lakers are still not done finding the right person to take over their coaching job after firing Darvin Ham on May 3. Despite UConn's Dan Hurley reportedly being the favorite candidate, the Lakers are lingering on their decision. According to NBA analyst Mark Medina, one of the reasons that the team is taking its time to make a decision is because of the pressure they have to make the right choice.

Former NBA player JJ Redick appeared to be in line to land the job, but their pursuit of Hurley broke last week.

According to Medina, the team has struggled to find a successfully consistent coach since Phil Jackson because of the front office dynamics. The analyst from Sportskeeda also added that the Lakers' stature is making it hard for the team to choose the right coach.

“If you go back to Phil Jackson's retirement, part of it is 2011, part of it is just different front office dynamic, part of it’s the Lakers, they have a lot of pressure," Medina said. "They are always trying to win a championship.

"A part of it is just that level of patience a lack of is synergy and knowing what you want in a head coach because the fact that you are choosing a head coach every two-three seasons that could be a sign that you didn’t choose the right head coach at the time.

“So, now they are trying to correct some of the mistakes so that they have a head coach not just for next season but on a long term.”

In the last five seasons, the team has had three different coaches. They fired Luke Walton in 2019, just after three seasons. They fired their 2020 championship coach Frank Vogel in 2022 after his two years. After the Lakers exited in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, they fired Darvin Ham.

Lakers planning to sign Dan Hurley for long-term

On Wednesday, Shams Charania from The Athletic reported that the Lakers were zeroing in on JJ Redick as their next coach. However, the next day ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team was planning to sign UConn men's basketball team coach Dan Hurley in a massive deal.

Wojnarowski said that Hurley had been the team's primary choice since it started looking for a candidate to fill the position. Wojnarowski also said that, while the team always had its focus on Hurley, interviewing other candidates was just a part of the due process.

Hurley has made a name with his coaching style and unique system to develop young players. He has won two Division I national titles with the UConn Huskies in the last two years. He has also indicated his willingness to explore his options before he takes up the job.

Hurley has expressed his desire to coach at the highest level. Moreover, and perhaps most importantly, he has the respect of Lakers superstar LeBron James. With James by his side, it would be easier for Hurley to keep the locker room on one page, if he is hired as the team's new coach.