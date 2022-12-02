Alex Caruso and the Chicago Bulls have had an underwhelming season so far.

After ending a five-year playoff drought for the franchise last season, the team seemed poised to make another run. The franchise's first order of business was re-signing Zach LaVine, something that went from looking like a slam dunk to a tossup. Between LaVine re-signing and Lonzo Ball's imminent return, things were looking up in Chicago.

Then came the news that Ball was still unable to ramp up during training camp without experiencing pain. The timeline for his return was delayed, an absence that the Bulls have struggled to fill. Last season, Caruso and Lonzo were among the league's best defensive duos, creating an absolute nightmare matchup.

This season, in Ball's absence, the team has looked like a shell of itself. With no identity beyond DeRozan's isolation game, Chicago (9-12) has fallen to 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Accordingly, the Bulls' future has been thrust into the spotlight and so has Alex Caruso's future. Longtime analyst Bill Simmons spoke about the situation:

"Caruso, if Chicago tanks, is the most interesting piece. He’s somebody that makes sense on the Bucks, makes sense on the Warriors, makes sense on the Cavaliers. ... I’ve got Golden State stepping in here. Golden State: (Moses) Moody, (Donte) DiVincenzo and some sort of future pick swap in 2027."

He weighed in on the impact Caruso could have on the Warriors as Golden State looks to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals:

"You got Caruso on the Warriors, that’s somebody who can play crunch time for them."

His comments, which were made on The Bill Simmons Podcast, can be seen below beginning at the 4:35 mark.

Alex Caruso, the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan (11) and Alex Caruso

Considering that the Bulls have struggled this season, Caruso has had a good season. Despite contributing in areas that don't show up on the box score, like his impact on defense when switching and helping double teams, his stats have remained strong. With a near-career-high steals average of 1.4 per game and a near career-high 3-point percentage of 38.5%, Caruso is certainly a spark plug.

Unfortunately for him and the rest of Chicago's roster, the team simply hasn't been able to put it all together. Currently, they Bulls are in 17th place in scoring with 112.0 per game and 14th for most turnovers per game with 14.0.

On the flip side of things, the Golden State Warriors have struggled in the Western Conference. With a record of 11-11, the team's bid at going back-to-back isn't exactly going according to plan. With the season in full swing, and coveted draft prospect Victor Wembanyama waiting in the wings to find out who will draft him, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

