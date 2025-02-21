NBA analyst provides crucial update on Victor Wembanyama after devastating shoulder injury reports

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Thursday that a “deep vein thrombosis” in his right shoulder would force Victor Wembanyama to miss the rest of the season. Wemby was listed as doubtful ahead of their game against the Phoenix Suns due to an illness. Further tests confirmed that he had a blood clot, which will need treatment that will prevent him from basketball contact.

Jared Greenberg, reporting for NBA on TNT, added:

“There is optimism today with all of this doom and gloom that the Spurs believe that this is an isolated incident with Victor Wembanyama. There is no concern for his long-term health or his basketball activities.

“Wemby, according to Spurs officials, is expected to make a full return to the court and be ready to go at the start of next season.”

Per Greenberg, Wembanyama said he felt “off” during the All-Star weekend. The Frenchman thought he would feel better until a battery of tests revealed the blood clot.

By sitting out the remainder of the season, Wembanyama will be ineligible to win a major NBA award. ESPN BET had the 7-foot-3 center a -2000 favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. He would also fail to land in any All-NBA teams after failing to hit the required number of games (65).

Chris Paul calls the Victor Wembanyama news “extremely tough”

San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul talked to the media ahead of his team’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Inevitably, reporters asked him to comment on the Victor Wembanyama situation.

CP3 had this to say about the Wembanyama issue:

“Man, it’s been extremely tough. I can tell you that, to say the least. … Obviously, the Pop [Popovich] situation, knowing what he means to the league. Vic [Wembanyama], him playing in his first All-Star game, for us, we know we got a job to do, but just like everybody, we worry about our people.”

Roughly three months ago, legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was sidelined with a mild stroke. He will only return when he’s ready. Now, the team must navigate the rest of the season without its best player and franchise cornerstone.

Without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ already thin frontline could be exposed. Charles Bassey is out with a sprained left MCL, while the team just traded Zach Collins to land De’Aaron Fox. Bismack Biyombo, who signed a 10-day contract, will likely see more action following an upgraded deal.

The San Antonio Spurs are not likely to challenge for the play-in spot, but their odds in the lottery pick will improve.

