NBA analyst questions the Phoenix Suns' decision to go for Bradley Beal: "Aaron Gordon is a much more impactful basketball player"

The Phoenix Suns have made the biggest move of the offseason yet by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix sent Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to bring the three-time All-Star to the desert.

Many, including Bill Simmons, thought the Suns made an ill-fated decision to acquire Washington’s franchise player. Here’s what Simmons had to say regarding Phoenix’s latest big-time move:

“We just learned this with Denver. Their [Nuggets] three best guys complement each other so well. Gordon is their third guy. Gordon isn’t as good as Bradley Beal on paper from a talent standpoint. … But Aaron Gordon is a much more impactful basketball player on both ends than Bradley Beal is.”

The recently crowned Denver Nuggets wreaked havoc in the playoffs behind their Big Three of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Jokic, a two-time MVP, had a historic postseason run while Murray was nearly just as important.

Gordon, meanwhile, was almost the unsung hero in the trio. “AG’s” defense, rebounding and timely shots were crucial in the Nuggets’ championship year. The versatile forward isn’t the splashy name that Beal is, but he is perfect for the role around Denver’s 1-2 punch of Jokic and Murray.

The Phoenix Suns now have three high-usage players in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal. How new coach Frank Vogel will blend them in will be something fans will be highly anticipating.

Phoenix’s challenging season will not even have to start on the court. GM James Jones has to be creative in finding depth that was so glaringly lacking in his team against the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Durant, Booker, Beal, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne already total $169.4 million with 10 spots to fill. The Suns plan to bring back Torrey Craig and Jock Landale, the only free agents they can bring back with more than the minimum.

Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause made it possible for him to team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

The Washington Wizards couldn’t just trade Bradley Beal to any team that would give them the best return. Several teams reportedly wanted to acquire the shooting guard with stunning offers. Beal’s no-trade clause, however, gave him the leverage to pick the team he wants to play for.

Shams Charania had this to report about how Beal landed in Phoenix despite the massive depth and payroll concerns:

“The Phoenix Suns aggressively went after Bradley Beal. I’m told, from James Jones, Frank Vogel, Mat Ishbia, and even players, I’m told even Devin Booker and Kevin Durant recruited Bradley Beal.”

“From a talent perspective, it’s a no-brainer.

Kevin Durant knows very well that talent alone will not be enough. They need to stay healthy, which is a big concern for both KD and Beal. The former Wizard has played just 150 games out of 246 in three seasons while Durant has played in 137 games in the same span.

When healthy, they have to click. Frank Vogel also has to have a good enough roster to at least bring them to the playoffs without running Durant, Beal and Devin Booker to the ground.

