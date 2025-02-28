NBA analyst's research reveals Paul George's production since $211,584,940 move has been better after podcast releases

Paul George has had a forgettable start to his four-year, $211,584,940 contract. His performance has taken a significant hit this season, with some even requesting the Philadelphia 76ers star to put his podcast on pause to fully focus on basketball. However, research from an NBA analyst suggests that George’s podcast may be helping his game, not hurting it.

Ad

According to The Sporting News’ Steph Noh, data shows that George’s numbers improve following the release of a new podcast episode.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In games without a podcast drop, George has averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists, while shooting 43% from the field and 31.9% from deep, with an average game score of 12.1.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, in the immediate games after releasing an episode, the 34-year-old forward has put up 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and an impressive 42.9% from three, with his average game score rising to 12.6.

Aside from a slight dip in rebounds, Paul George has improved in nearly every statistical category after podcast releases. So, instead of urging him to cut back on his off-court hobby, Philly fans should be encouraging him to get behind the mic more often.

Ad

Paul George announces shocking decision regarding his podcast

The Philadelphia 76ers did not expect to find themselves sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference in the season after acquiring Paul George.

To make matters worse, George has struggled to live up to the lucrative contract he signed, recording his lowest scoring average in over a decade — just 16.4 points per game — along with underwhelming shooting splits of 43.2% from the field, 35.8% from three, and 81.1% from the line.

Ad

Hoping to salvage his season and miraculously lead the Sixers to make a late playoff push, the nine-time All-Star announced he would be putting “Podcast P” on hold until further notice. The episode featuring Dwight Howard will be the final episode for the rest of the season.

"I want to let the ‘Podcast P' family know that after today's episode I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, get mentally right and, you know, help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish this season out and give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship,” Paul George declared.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 76ers have 24 games left to turn their season around. Nick Nurse’s squad currently sits at 20-38, trailing the play-in territory by 2.5 games. The team will need to adopt a one-game-at-a-time mindset, starting with their upcoming clash against the in-form Golden State Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.