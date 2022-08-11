“We're gonna be talking about James Harden in the top 3 when we talk about the MVP conversation” - NBA analyst says former MVP will have a redemption year, believes the 76ers will reach the finals in the east

Over the past two years, the narrative around James Harden was that Father Time was catching up to him. After dealing with hamstring issues in Brooklyn, it was clear the 2017-18 MVP had lost a step physically.

Despite this, Harden remains a high-impact player. In his short stretch with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists. While many labeled this a "down year," it is still a level of production most players dream of.

This offseason, Harden made it clear how committed he is to winning. Along with taking a hefty pay cut so the Sixers could upgrade the roster, he's worked diligently to get back in top shape. All the time he has put in the summer has begun to turn some heads in the national media.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, NBA insider Bobby Marks gave the Sixers' All-Star point guard high praise. He feels that Harden, who turns 33 this month, will have a bounceback year and be in the conversation for MVP this season.

"I think we're gonna be talking about James Harden in the top 3 when we talk about MVP conversation. I think this is a redemtpion year. ... I think we're going to see the Houston version of James Harden in Philadelphia."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"We're gonna be talking about James Harden in the top 3 when we talk about MVP conversation." @BobbyMarks42 is ALL IN on James Harden in Philly this season"We're gonna be talking about James Harden in the top 3 when we talk about MVP conversation." .@BobbyMarks42 is ALL IN on James Harden in Philly this season 👀"We're gonna be talking about James Harden in the top 3 when we talk about MVP conversation." https://t.co/MVZHtBZMTu

Can James Harden return to his MVP self this season?

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Getting back into the MVP conversation might be tough, but all the pieces are in place for James Harden to silence his critics this season. Looking at the Sixers' current roster, it might be the best collection of talent he's ever had in his career. Next season might arguably be his best chance to earn the ring that has eluded him his entire career.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town James Harden is back in the kitchen cooking. He’ll be a top 10 player again next season and will be in the MVP conversation with Philadelphia 76ers.

The step back is back. James Harden is back in the kitchen cooking. He’ll be a top 10 player again next season and will be in the MVP conversation with Philadelphia 76ers. The step back is back. https://t.co/rzAjSFRySu

Along with star talent, the Sixers star is also surrounded by a supporting cast that complements his elite-level playmaking. With players like Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and De'Anthony Melton, the Sixers have a plethora of knockdown shooters to put around him and Joel Embiid.

The other thing to look at is the Sixers' Big Three. In the past, Harden has always had to carry the scoring load on his shoulders. Playing alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, that is no longer the case. Now he will be able to better pick apart opposing defenses because of the attention the players around him garner.

All summer, Harden's actions have backed up his words. With a full offseason to get healthy and a bolstered roster around him, it's time for him to step up and help lead this group as they look to compete for a title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein