“I don’t think Kyrie’s actually the good guy” - NBA analyst says he’s not buying the reports of Kyrie Irving wanting to stay at the Nets with or without Kevin Durant

It has been a whirlwind of an offseason for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. First the star guard appeared to be heading for the open market, and now Kevin Durant wants a new change of scenery despite being under contract for the next four years.

After seeking out sign-and-trade options, Kyrie Irving shocked many by opting into his player option for next season. On top of that, the All-Star guard has made it clear that he wants to stay in Brooklyn no matter what happens with his superstar teammate.

When the offseason first began, Kyrie Irving hoped to decline his player option and sign and long-term deal with the Nets. However, fresh off being a part-time player, the front office has shown an unwillingness to heavily invest in him. While Irving put up star-level numbers last year, it was only across 29 games.

FS1's Nick Wright recently weighed in on the Irving situation in Brooklyn and did not have a positive response. He feels that the story might be getting tweaked some and that Irving's intentions might not be as pure as they may seem.

"The idea that Kyrie Irving actually wants to stay in Brooklyn, with or without Kevin Durant, I do not believe to be true... I don't think Kyrie's actually the good guy, and I don't necessarily buy this."

Is Nick Wright correct in his assessment of Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets?

Looking at his entire career, a case can be made in defense of what Wright said. At multiple points in his career, Irving has made multiple self-centered moves.

After securing a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he left for Boston to get out of LeBron James' shadow. His time with the Celtics was then short-lived and there were multiple rumors of him being an issue in the locker room.

Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets because he wanted to play alongside Kevin Durant. With that in mind, it seems unlikely he will want to stick around if the two-time Finals MVP is traded. An argument can be made that Irving is simply playing nice with the organization in hopes of landing the big deal he hoped to sign at the beginning of the summer.

At the end of the day, there is no telling what Kyrie Irving's true intentions are. He has always been one of the NBA's most puzzling players to figure out between the ears. That being said, the best-case scenario for him right now is making things work in Brooklyn as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent following this season.

