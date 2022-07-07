“Michael Jordan wasn’t the nicest of guys… Doesn’t mean that has to fly in 21st century athletics” - NBA analyst says it’s OK if Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be a leader

After requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant is the hottest name in basketball. Teams are preparing to throw their hat in the ring to acquire the two-time Finals MVP.

While any front office could trade for Durant given his contract situation, he has two preferred landing spots: the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

DurantMuse @durantmuse The only two players to average 25 ppg+ in three different franchises in NBA history



Kevin Durant and Lebron James



Clearly the best two players of this generation The only two players to average 25 ppg+ in three different franchises in NBA history Kevin Durant and Lebron James Clearly the best two players of this generation https://t.co/WLH0Lh2Sui

Since he is still a top player, many have ridiculed Durant for naming title contenders as his desired destinations. However, analyst Freddie Coleman came to the former MVP's defense. On ESPN's 'KJM' show, Coleman said:

"I'm OK if Kevin Durant does not want to be a leader. I know that's not what people want to hear, but I'm OK with it if you're going out there and you're producing and you're leading, your team is winning and you're leading your team to wins. I'm good with you not having to be that demonstrative leader."

Coleman said he is more worried about the kind of person Durant is, not his leadership skills. He then used Michael Jordan as an example of a good leader who wasn't always nice behind the scenes.

"There are plent of great leaders who are terrible people," Coleman said. "We all saw 'The Last Dance' with Michael Jordan. Wasn't the nicest of guys. ... That doesn't mean that has to fly in 21st-century atheltics."

Should Kevin Durant be expected to be a leader on whatever team he's on?

Boston Celtics forward Kevin Durant, left, ahd guard Kyrie Irving

Of Coleman's points, one stands out: At the end of the day, if Durant is leading his team to wins, he should not be ridiculed for his leadership skills.

Warriors Run The West @DubSuns Larry Bird had four 50+ point games in his NBA career...



Kevin Durant had three 50+ point games last season alone.



There are LEVELS to this. Larry Bird had four 50+ point games in his NBA career... Kevin Durant had three 50+ point games last season alone. There are LEVELS to this. https://t.co/zemOY2jg9x

Because Durant may be the team's best player does not necessarily mean he has to be the emotional leader as well. The Boston Celtics are a prime example. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the pillars of the franchise, but Marcus Smart is seen as a leader because of his vocal nature.

Durant leads by example. He has worked hard to become one of the game's top talents and sets the tone with his stellar play. Because he doesn't have the vibrant personality of other leaders in the past should not be held against him.

Durant, who turns 34 in September, has four years remaining on his contract. He may begin next season on his fourth team.

