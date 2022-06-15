“I absolutely believe LeBron is trying to speak something into existence, and that’s Golden State” - NBA analyst says LeBron James is stuck with the Lakers, says he’s not suddenly interested in Steph Curry

As the NBA Finals slowly comes to a close, LeBron James is training and getting ready for another season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite all they've done to reshape the roster and winning a title just two years ago, he refuses to commit to the organization past next year.

After failing to make the playoffs, LeBron James is right to feel uncertain about committing to the Lakers. Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy, and it's clear that Russell Westbrook is not a great fit. Not to mention LA has little assets at its disposal to turn things around in hopes of building a legit contender.

Over the past few weeks, LeBron James has made some subtle comments about Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Most notably, picking Curry as the one player in the league he'd like to play alongside. While some might not look too far into something like this, one analyst thinks James is trying to tell the world something.

On his show 'The Herd,' Colin Cowherd dissected LeBron James constantly bringing up the Warriors. To him, it's a sign the future Hall of Famer wants to make his way from LA to Golden State.

"I absolutely believe LeBron is trying to speak something into existence, and that's Golden State. He keeps dropping hints... to, it feels obvious. He's not just suddenly interested in Steph."

Is LeBron James trying to join the Golden State Warriors?

If LeBron is trying to leave the Lakers, it's no surprise he has his sights set on Golden State. He wants to add another title to his resume, and the Warriors are in a great position to contend moving forward.

One thing he could be trying to do is send a message to the Lakers. Looking at the Warriors from top to bottom, they are the blueprint of a team that wants an elongated period of sustainable success.

While their original championship core is still intact and producing, the Warriors are already paving the way for the next generation. Guys like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman are in the perfect position to blossom and lead Golden State into the next phase of the franchise when the time comes.

LeBron James might talk about the Warriors so much because they are the complete opposite of the Lakers at this moment in time. LA pushed all in to bring him in to begin with, and it could lead to him walking away for a new home.

