“He’s a quintessential role model… The NBA would be lucky to have him” - Stephen A. Smith says the NBA should do everything to facilitate LeBron James owning a team

Despite his team being eliminated from the postseason, LeBron James still finds himself in headlines. The LA Lakers forward has thrown the basketball community in a loop after recent comments about wanting to own a team in Las Vegas. With the NBA being such big business, expansion is sure to be on the horizon.

Following this remarks, Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN's 'First Take' to give his thoughts on the situation. He thinks it might be an uphill battle for LeBron James, but is not putting anything past one of the greatest ever.

"I think it's going to be a challenge for him because that's a good 'ol boys club. They have to let you in, you just don't get in because you have the money. Having said all of that, I put nothing past LeBron James and his team."

Smith went even further to say that the NBA owes this to James for all he's done as the face of the league for close to two decades now.

"With what LeBron has meant to the game of basketball, I'm going to go as far as to say the league would owe it to him. He has not just been a superstar on the court, he's been a superstar off the court. He's been a quintessential role model in every way, shape, and form."

Should the NBA push for LeBron James to become an owner?

Stephen A. Smith brings up some valid points in regards to LeBron becoming an owner after his playing days are over. While the league might not owe it to him to make something like this happen, it is something they should push for if there is interest from his end.

Since entering the league back in 2003, LeBron has been a near perfect face of the league. He has never been caught up in a bad scandal off the court, and has used his platform for good on countless occasions. The NBA would be foolish to close the door on him if he wanted to remain involved following his retirement.

This also makes sense from a business aspect as well. New franchises need big names to help get them off the ground. What easier marketing strategy than adding an expansion team owned by LeBron James?

LeBron has turned himself into a very successful businessman off the court. If the opportunity arises for him to fulfill this dream, he is certainly going to take advantage of it.

