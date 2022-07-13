“I hear people say Steve Nash, LeBron or somebody was close, nobody was close” - NBA analyst says Magic Johnson was the greatest passer ever, says the gap to the second guy is huge

To this day, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest point guard of all time. While many great floor generals have come along over the years, they all fall in comparison to the creator of "Showtime."

There is an extremely short list of players who have the combination of size and grace Johnson possessed. In all honesty, LeBron James might be the only person who comes close to the Lakers legend. At 6-foot-9, Magic was able to easily see the entire floor at all times to set up teammates for easy looks.

In his career, Johnson led the NBA in assists on four separate occasions. On top of that, he averaged at least 10 assists per game in nine straight seasons.

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, FS1's Chris Broussard touched on just how good of a passer Johnson was. He feels the Hall of Fame guard is the greatest passer in history and nobody will ever come close to him.

"The gap between Magic, who's the best passer of all time, and the second – best whoever that is – is huge," Broussard said. "There might not be a bigger gap, say, between the best scorer and the second-best scorer, the best dribbler and the second-best dribbler, the best rebounder and the second-best rebounder.

"The gap between Magic and the second-best passer might be the biggest gap of all. I mean, his passing was phenomenal. When I hear people say Steve Nash, LeBron (James) or somebody was close, nobody was close."

Will anyone ever dethrone Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard of all time?

LA Lakers icon Magic Johnson

Judging on what we've seen so far in history, it's hard to say if a point guard will ever come close to being on the level of Magic Johnson at his peak. If he didn't lose four years because of AIDS, he might be in the conversation with Michael Jordan as the greatest NBA player ever.

Part of why most point guards can't compete with Magic is because he was an absolute specimen. Guards have always typically been smaller players, but that wasn't the case for Magic. His mix of size, speed and basketball IQ is what made him such a transendent player. Because of these attributes, there wasn't a pass he couldn't make on the basketball court.

Some players might have a strong argument, but Magic remains the greatest floor general professional basketball has ever seen.

