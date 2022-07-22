“I can’t imagine anything more terrifying, to be thrown into something where you’re out of your element” - NBA analyst says Steph Curry did a great job at hosting the ESPY’s

Steph Curry's performance as the ESPYS host has drawn praise from all over the sports world, including from NBA analyst Tim Legler.

For many, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was one of the highlights of ESPYS because of his charisma and humor. Curry let his personality shine while making fun of people like former teammate Kevin Durant.

NBA analyst Tim Legler appreciated Curry's performance and believed that the two-time MVP did a great job. Legler spoke about his reaction to Curry hosting ESPYS during a segment on NBA Today.

"Yeah, I thought he was great. I mean, I can't imagine anything more terrifying. To be thrown into something where you're out of your element and on live television. In front of all those people and you get spicy with some guys that you still play against. It's probably not really in his character to do it. I thought he did a great job."

Hosting an award show could be a high-pressure situation as a bad showing would have people laughing at the host. While an NBA player gets many games to shake off a poor performance, an award show host usually gets one shot at it.

While Steph Curry's hosting gig was not among the all-time greats, it went well and had some memorable moments. Tim Legler's endorsement of Curry's work as ESPYS host shows his respect for it.

Steph Curry had a fantastic night at the ESPYS beyond his excellent job as the show's host

Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates picked up some hardware during the award show

While Steph Curry's night focused on his hosting duties, he had a successful evening as an athlete. In fact, the entire Golden State Warriors team had a great evening at the award show.

Beyond Curry's award for Best NBA player, he and his teammates earned more awards on the evening.

Chase Center @ChaseCenter



Here's to celebrating the best with the best, Congrats to the @warriors on four awards at the 2022 ESPYs last night... including Steph's Best Record-Breaking Performance/Best NBA Player , Klay's Best Comeback Athlete, and 2022 ESPYS Best Team.Here's to celebrating the best with the best, #DubNation Congrats to the @warriors on four awards at the 2022 ESPYs last night... including Steph's Best Record-Breaking Performance/Best NBA Player , Klay's Best Comeback Athlete, and 2022 ESPYS Best Team.Here's to celebrating the best with the best, #DubNation https://t.co/JKzAbcCe0t

Two individual awards and a team award added to what was a successful evening for the two-time NBA MVP. While ESPYS does not carry the same weight as a league or finals MVP award, the award is still recognized for the players and teams' greatness.

Steph Curry is unlikely to host ESPYS again, but his one-time outing as host brings and end to what has been an incredible year for him.

Breaking records, winning trophies, and receiving praise were all part of a banner year for the Golden State Warriors superstar. Now, Steph Curry will hope to continue his run of fantastic form on the golf course before returning to the NBA.

