NBA analyst shockingly claims Damian Lillard trade to pan out in 24 hours: "He is going to get traded very soon" 

The Damian Lillard saga is taking over the league, and there have been people who are doubtful the trade will take place anytime soon. While there have been a few people who aren't positive that the trade will happen, NBA analyst John Gambadoro remains positive that it will push through.

The league is waiting for Lillard to be traded out of Portland. He made his request known at the start of the offseason and named the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. However, the Heat have lacked assets, leaving the Portland Trail Blazers unsatisfied.

However, Gambadoro is optimistic that the seven-time All-Star could get traded very soon. According to him, the deal could take place within the next 24 hours.

"Damian Lillard is going to get traded very soon," Gambadoro said, "I'm expecting a trade imminently. I would even say probably within the next 24 hours. I am expecting, from what I'm hearing, a Lillard trade."

Gambadoro didn't mention his sources.

Teams other than Miami have reportedly inquired about him. Although, there have been reports that the Blazers haven't been impressed with the kind of proposals they've received over the past few days.

Chauncey Billups supports Damian Lillard's choice to request a trade

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland's Chauncey Billups had his first head coaching gig last season. He spent the entire 2022-23 campaign trying to lead the team back into significance after struggling in 2021-22. However, he was unable to lead the team back into the postseason, which is one reason why Damian Lillard opted to demand a trade.

Amid all the talks surrounding the star player and the organization, Billups shared hist thoughts about the situation:

"Obviously it's unsettling, it's difficult. But for me, all I can do, I'm responsible for giving my best to who we have. I don't know how it's going to play out. There's nothing I can do to control it.

"Figuring out what happens with Dame? Everybody knows how I feel about Dame and my opportunity to coach him. We'll just see. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'll be ready to do the best I can.

"He's at a crossroads in his career, and he's doing what he feels is best for him and his family. I'm always going to be supportive of that."

Billups led the team to a 33-49 record, 13th in the Western Conference. Although Portland missed the playoffs for a second straight year, the Blazers were rewarded by getting the chance to draft Scoot Henderson.

