3 reasons why Damian Lillard will not be traded to the Heat

Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers before the 2023 NBA draft. Lillard has been the face of the Blazers franchise for a decade. He stayed loyal to the team through thick and thin but his patience finally wavered this summer.

The Blazers are primed for a rebuild after getting Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the draft. He's a ready-made replacement for Lillard, who prefers to get traded to the Heat. However, Lillard's request put Blazers general manager Joe Cronin into a tough position.

With the Heat knowing Lillard only wants to play for them, Cronin would not get the package he wants for his superstar. The training camp is about a month away so it might be better for all sides involved to get a deal done now.

3 reasons why the Miami Heat won't get Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are not required to honor Damian Lillard's request because he does not have a no-trade clause on his contract. The Blazers will be better off to trade Lillard, who initially sent out hints that he would only play for the Heat.

The league office stepped out and warned Lillard about holding out when a team other than Miami trades for him. The Blazers front office reportedly started negotiating with other teams which puts the Heat's plan in jeopardy.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Lillard won't get traded to the Heat before the 2023-24 NBA season.

#3 Damian Lillard has a change of heart

Damian Lillard still loves Portland despite the differences he has had with the Blazers front office. Lillard reiterated his desire to retire as a Blazers player in an appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast.

"In a perfect world, I could spend my entire career in Portland," Lillard said.

While it's highly unlikely that the Blazers won't trade Lillard or he rescinds his trade request, it remains a possibility. It might not be good for the Blazers' future but it could happen.

#2 Pat Riley loses patience

Pat Riley is not known for losing his patience and it's one of the reasons why Damian Lillard remains a Portland Trail Blazers player. Riley knows that Lillard only wants to play for them but it's a dangerous game that he's playing. The Blazers could opt for a different team and leave the Miami Heat hanging.

At this point, the Heat have lost out on some potential free agents who could have helped the team if they acquired Lillard earlier. And if they do get Lillard, they might not have the same depth heading into next season. Riley could also look at his roster and think that Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the foundation of the next generation of Heat players.

#1 Another team swoops in and acquires Damian Lillard

The best reason why the Miami Heat won't acquire Damian Lillard is another team swoops in and makes a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. ESPN's Marc J. Spears recently shared on NBA Today that the Blazers have begun discussions with other teams regarding the 33-year-old superstar.

"I'm kind of hearing rumors about another Eastern Conference team that I'm not gonna throw out there just yet, but boy, if a team is able to just trade for Lillard without his blessing, that's very, very risky, not only to that team, but also to the future relationship for a future Hall-of-Famer with the Blazers," Spears said.

