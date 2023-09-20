Zion Williamson primed for monster season according to Pelicans VP, amid ongoing Moriah Mills saga

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin is expecting a lot from Zion Williamson next season. Griffin had nothing but praise for Williamson, who worked on his conditioning this offseason. It is despite Zion's crazy summer that involved adult film star Moriah Mills.

In an interview with Christian Clark of NOLA.com less than a month before training camp, Griffin discussed Williamson's progress from his injury. He was ecstatic that their superstar dedicated this summer to improving his cardio and was surprised by how long he was in the gym.

"I can tell you Zion Williamson has been in our gym more than he has in his entire career in the offseason," Griffin said. "He has been in New Orleans virtually all offseason, which is different."

Zion Williamson's relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans has been murky but it seems like it has been mended ever since he signed his rookie max contract. Williamson had an amazing campaign last season and the Pelicans were really good.

However, injuries decimated the Pelicans' season as they went from the top of the Western Conference to ninth. Williamson ended up playing just 29 games while Brandon Ingram missed 37 games.

The Pelicans did not make any major changes to the roster this summer. They hired a physical therapist and found a new vice president of player care and performance to try to avoid injuries.

"What we tried to do this offseason was not sit there and say, ‘Wow, if we could just be healthy, we could be really good,'" Griffin said. "Because hope is not a plan. But Mrs. Benson gave us the financial bandwidth to address this in different ways. We came at it from the medical side. We did some very different things there."

Zion Williamson's crazy offseason

Zion Williamson and Ahkeema, and Moriah Mills

Zion Williamson had a very interesting offseason, starting with the news that he'll be a father. It was great news until adult film star Moriah Mills began taking shots at Williamson and his baby mama, Ahkeema.

Mills went on to have daily rants and take things too far by making absurd claims about Williamson. She even got Zion's name tattooed on her face and claimed that she was pregnant. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar remained quiet the entire time and it eventually died down.

On the other hand, Williamson was also linked to several trade rumors. Nothing came to fruition and it seems like the Pelicans are going all-in on the 23-year-old powerhouse.

