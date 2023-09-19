What does Mamba Mentality mean? Exploring famous phrase associated with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

One of Kobe Bryant's lasting legacies is the Mamba Mentality, which he left not just for NBA players but for everyone. It's something that he came up with and turned into a mantra for life. But what does the phrase mean and how did it influence people across different parts of the world?

Bryant explained during one of his summer tours in 2016 that he came up with the phrase while helping kids in training. It was all about achieving the best version of yourself through hard work and sheer will.

"To sum up what Mamba Mentality is, it means to be able to constantly try to be the best version of yourself," Bryant said. "That is what the mentality is. It's a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday."

Kobe Bryant further explained the meaning of Mamba Mentality in an interview with Amazon Book Review back in 2018. Bryant was known for his relentless work ethic and insane drive to be the best version of himself. He was obsessed with winning and it resulted in five NBA championships.

"Mamba Mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most," Bryant said. "It's the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. It started just as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it's grown into something athletes, and even non-athletes, embrace as a mindset."

The word Mamba came from one of Bryant's nicknames, "Black Mamba." The LA Lakers legend gave himself the nickname after watching an assassin with the same name in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. It is also the name of a venomous snake species found in Africa.

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality inspired a lot of NBA players

Many NBA players saw how Kobe Bryant worked hard to become the best version of himself on the court. It instilled fear in many but it also inspired many of his peers into doing the same thing. Maybe not as obsessed as him but adopting the work ethic to succeed in their profession.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and members of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Team were in awe of how Bryant worked hard every day. Kyrie Irving credits Bryant for mentoring him and teaching him how to become a better player.

Other NBA stars who adopted the mantra over the years include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker.

