NBA analyst touts betting as 'risk-free investment' after sports gambling faces backlash from players

Looking at the NBA and the landscape of the sports industry in general, sports betting continues to have a huge impact on the viewing process. During an ESPN segment, Erin Dolan provided betting tips and odds for the coming NCAA matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Connecticut Wildcats. Interestingly, Rece Davis described Dolan's sports betting segment as a "risk-free investment."

Sports channels such as ESPN have adapted well to how the industry has shifted over the years despite sports betting's controversial reception from players and fans.

"You know what? Some would call this wagering," Davis said, "Gambling; I think the way you've sold this, I think what it is, is a risk-free investment. That's the way to look at it."

With the continuous rise of sports betting, several athletes, especially NBA players, have voiced their frustration with how it has changed fans' perceptions of the games and individual performances.

Be that as it may, organizations remain at a steady pace in the promotion of its usage to users.

Tyrese Haliburton talked about how sports betting has impacted the NBA

When it comes to NBA players who are not too fond of how rampant sports betting has gone on, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared his insight on how his image has been degraded to help fans make money off gambling platforms, as per Marca.

"To half the world, I'm just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever," Haliburton said. "I'm a prop. That's what my social media mostly consists of ... I think all that stuff is — it can be funny sometimes when somebody's like, 'I lost a thousand dollars.' I don't give a f*ck."

His sentiment comes from how toxic the basketball fanbase has become due to their prioritization of their bets coming into fruition, regardless if a certain team or player performs well.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert also criticized league officials for being easily influenced by sports gambling. His comments came after he was ejected in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss.

However, the league fined Gobert $100,000 following the strong comments he made.

Be that as it may, this has not stopped the league to continue supporting the use of sports gambling. Additionally, the league is including features in the NBA League Pass application where users can make use of live betting options alongside the streaming of ball games.

As of now, it remains to be seen how the league will address the growing frustrations of players towards sports betting and the support it has garnered from the league itself.