NBA analyst warns Kevin Durant of 'cataclysmic' fallout if he misses NBA Playoffs despite being in Suns with 'Big 3'

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns aren't having the best season despite boasting a Big 3 with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They're on the verge of being a Play-In team as they are currently eighth in the Western Conference at the moment of this writing.

The Suns had a rocky start to their campaign, as the stars struggled to be healthy. Other than their injury woes, they had problems performing during the fourth quarter, often collapsing. Many expected the team to be a threat as they have a decent core of stars, but it looks like their season could turn into a disaster.

Phoenix is viewed as a strong playoff team and title contender, with high expectations surrounding them. However, the unresolved problems and constant roster shake-ups have hindered them from living up to their true potential. This is why there's a threat to Durant's legacy if he misses the playoffs this year.

NBA analyst Nick Wright shared a hot take on what it would mean for Durant's legacy if he misses the postseason this year.

"For Durant, it'd be cataclysmic," Wright said.

"The problem for Durant is, what an odd and strange last six years this has been... For a player that great, to not have a single, deep playoff run in the entirety of your 30s, it's very odd... cause he's been an MVP-caliber guy, he just keeps picking the wrong teams."

Durant has struggled since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019. With the Brooklyn Nets, his co-stars were injured and attracted drama. When he joined the Suns, there were major roster changes and it was hard for him to develop a chemistry with other players aside from Booker.

Kevin Durant wasn't pleased with the Suns' recent loss to the Spurs

The Suns don't have the easiest schedule in the league right now. This is why fans were hoping to see them come up with a win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs aren't a playoff team and are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. What's more interesting is that they didn't have Victor Wembanyama when they played Phoenix, but still lost.

After their loss, it was clear that Kevin Durant was frustrated with their recent performance.

"Unacceptable. Shouldn’t lose that game, especially after how we beat them last game," Durant said.

The upcoming games against the Suns are crucial as they'll be facing playoff-caliber teams.

