With the LeBron James trade rumors heating up, NBA analysts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard proposed a blockbuster move for the LA Lakers superstar. Wright and Broussard vouched for James to join the New York Knicks.
While the Eastern Conference heavyweights reportedly have no interest in the four-time, Wright and Broussard think it has various positive impacts on his chances of a title and his legacy.
During Monday's episode of Fox Sports show "First Things First," Wright suggested that the Knicks and Lakers should swap LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns.
"LeBron for Towns, I think makes sense for both teams," Wright said.
Meanwhile, Broussard agreed that the Knicks acquiring James makes sense, but asked Wright to explain why the Lakers should take on Towns and the three years (with a player option) on his $220.4 millioncontract, to which he replied, saying:
"You're trading out an All-NBA guy who is 40 for an All-NBA guy who is 30. ... It gets you more timeline aligned."
Wright got into the Xs and Os side of things, too. He proposed two big lineups involving Deandre Ayton and Karl-Anthony Towns that made sense for the Lakers, similar to his pairing with Mitchell Robinson. He added that LeBron having a "final act" on a team like New York would be fitting.
On the other hand, Broussard also made compelling points aligning with Wright's pitch.
"I think they'd [Knicks] be the defenitive favorite in the East, get to the finals, have a good shot the whole thing," Broussard said.
Despite being a Michael Jordan fan, Broussard added that winning a title in New York could also bolster LeBron James' legacy as the greatest of all time because of the Knicks' humongous fan base's backing.
Knicks not among four teams have contacted LeBron James' agent Rich Paul about a trade: Reports
Despite the Knicks being one of the better suitors for LeBron James, they reportedly haven't reached out to his agent, Rich Paul, about a potential trade.
Unlike a usual deal, James' next move will have to come through Paul because of his no-trade clause. He will get to choose his next team if he demands out, despite being under contract.
Keeping that in mind, four teams reached out to Paul, as per Sunday's reports from Dave McMenamin and Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Robinson revealed the list that included the Warriors, Cavaliers, Mavericks and the Clippers.
All teams have the contracts to match salary and retain key players in a potential trade. However, the key here would be to find suitors who have expiring contracts. Not many teams have those worth $52.6 million, which would be LeBron's paycheck for next season.
The Lakers reportedly want to have flexibility in 2026 and 2027, so they want players on expiring contracts or two-year deals at best.
