NBA brothers clash over Knicks-Pacers ECF prediction as Game 3 spells trouble for Tyrese Haliburton & Co 

Following a thrilling ending to Game 3, the conference finals is still a toss-up between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. As the action rages on, a pair of longtime players gave clashing opinions on how things will unfold.

After taking the first two games of the series in New York, the Pacers returned home to a commanding 2-0 lead. Breaking out to a 20-point lead in the first half of Game 3, everyone started penciling in this series as over. However, thanks to a 20-point fourth quarter from Karl-Anthony Towns, New York pulled off a comeback to keep their season alive.

During Monday's episode of Get Up, Marcus and Markieff Morris came on to give their updated predictions for the rest of the series. Despite Game 3 slipping through their fingers, the latter is still siding with the Pacers.

"I'm still rocking with the Pacers man," Markieff said. "I think highly those guys will come back and put them away."

As for his twin brother, Marcus feels very differently following how things unfolded on Sunday. The former Knicks forward thinks Jalen Brunson and company will carry their current momentum forward.

"The Knicks are 6-1 on the road," Marcus said. "I think they can possibly get this Game 4 and go back to New York, they have a chance to win this series."

These teams will enjoy a one-day break before taking the floor in Indiana again Tuesday night for Game 4.

Former player gives bold take on Karl-Anthony Towns following Knicks' Game 3 victory

In the midst of going down 2-0 in the series, many began debating on where New York could go following another playoff run falling short. The idea of moving Karl-Anthony Towns is something that has been speculated about, but one former player expects such discourse to end following Game 3.

New York made a big splash for Towns this offseason in hopes of putting a complementary star alongside Jalen Brunson. KAT shined all season, but nobody forgot his track record of coming up short in the postseason. The All-Star big man laid that narrative to rest for the time being, putting together an impressive showing to single-handedly steal a victory for his team in the conference finals.

During an appearance on Get Up Monday, Jay Williams chimed in on Towns' strong performance at the end of Game 3. He feels it could be a career-defining moment that keeps him in New York for the foreseeable future.

"Not only did it save the season for the Knicks," Williams said. "But it may have saved Karl-Anthony Towns' career with the Knicks."

As one of the top talents on New York's roster, Towns is going to have to keep up this high level of play if they want to stay alive in this series.

