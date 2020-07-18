NBA Bubble Update: Jayson Tatum exudes confidence, Patrick Beverley inspires LA Clippers

The Boston Celtics have a new superstar in Jayson Tatum. The 22-year-old sensation has had an excellent season averaging 23.6 points per game, earning him a spot in the All-Star game. As the Celtics gear up for the restart in the NBA bubble, all eyes are on Tatum to see if he can continue his stellar performances and take the Celtics deep into the playoffs.

When asked about his condition he said:

"I know what I think I’m capable of and what I’m striving for, so I think that’s the edge that I have for myself. I step on the floor and I think I’m the best player every night. And I think that confidence – I’m sure a lot of guys feel that way – but I think that’s the mindset I take and just knowing that I can do it, and to just keep pushing it.”

Tatum seems hungry to earn a ring in the NBA bubble. The Celtics have a great chance in the Eastern Conference and if they can make it past the Milwaukee Bucks, they can find themselves back in the NBA Finals.

LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley motivates teammates in the NBA bubble

Patrick Beverley in action for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are among the favorites to win the title this year in the NBA bubble. With a team loaded with superstars such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it is easy to forget that the heart and soul of the team lies in guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley is a player who plays his heart out every single time he is on the court. His unwavering defense in the face of players much taller than him has been impressive throughout his career.

Beverley's teammate Reggie Jackson spoke about his importance to the team spirit and relayed a funny story from the quarantine period in the NBA bubble.

At 2 AM during the quarantine Beverley was shouting 'Yoooo!' from his room in the NBA bubble just to check on all his teammates and helped cheer them up on the first day of quarantine.

Jackson had high praise for Beverley's mindset and style of play saying;

"The guy is constantly energy. He has a lot of intangibles and he's great for the team."

Recently on the JJ Redick podcast, Patrick Beverley spoke about his approach to the game:

"I try to make myself a weapon: Mind, body, soul. And I understand I won't be as fresh every game. I won't feel as good as every game but my will- and this has always been my mindset since I played basketball - my will. Are you willing to go as far as I'm willing to go?"

“I’m gonna do what it takes to try to get this dub. Straight up.” - @patbev21 pic.twitter.com/2pKRvkXd6E — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 18, 2020

Beverley further said:

“I’m gonna do what it takes to try to get this dub. Straight up."

Patrick Beverley gained fame in the 2019 NBA Playoffs for his defense against Kevin Durant in the first round. Expectations from him are high this season as the LA Clippers will need to get past powerful teams such as the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers to make it to the NBA Finals.

