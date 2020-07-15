NBA Bubble Update: Jimmy Butler to wear no name on jersey, Shaq with outrageous playoff take

Miami Heat veteran shooting guard, Jimmy Butler has decided to have no social justice message on the back of his jersey for the restart of the season inside the NBA bubble at Disney World. He would also like to leave the namespace on his jersey blank. He gave his reasoning behind this choice saying:

"I have decided not to [put a message on my jersey]. With that being said, I hope that my last name doesn’t go on there as well. Just because I love and respect all the messages that the league did choose, but for me, I felt like with no message, with no name, it’s going back to who I was. If I wasn’t who I was today. I’m no different than anybody else of color, and I want that to be my message in the sense that just because I’m an NBA player, everybody has the same rights no matter what. That’s how I feel about my people of color."

"If I wasn't who I was today, I'm no different than anybody else of color and I want that to be my message."



Jimmy Butler won't wear anything, not even his name, on the back of his jersey.



(via @ClayWPLG)pic.twitter.com/BIcL1NAAy6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2020

This choice of a lack of message is a tribute to the thousands of nameless people of color who suffer due to systemic racism each day.

Also Read: NBA Bubble Update - The return of the 'Joker', 2 more players test positive for Coronavirus

Shaq claims that the Brooklyn Nets will advance to the second round in the NBA Playoffs

Shaquille O'Neal

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes that the Brooklyn Nets will make it to the second round of the playoffs inside the NBA bubble, much to the amusement of his fellow hosts at NBA on TNT. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant as well as four players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

"Because there is no home court advantage and they are playing in the ball room, Brooklyn will advance to the second round."

“You heard it here first… Brooklyn will advance to the second round.” 👀@SHAQ thinks the Nets can surprise people in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ONjRvYxKtb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 15, 2020

The Nets are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and are behind the sixth-placed Philadelphia 76ers by a margin of 8.5 games. We can expect them to be in playoff contention in the restart of the season in the NBA bubble.

However, in all likelihood, they will face one of the top two seeds in the first round. And their chances of making it past the Milwaukee Bucks, the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat are slim.

Complaint against Jimmy Butler in the NBA bubble

Jimmy Butler is already getting in trouble inside the NBA bubble

There are more reasons as to why Jimmy Butler has made the news today. Butler is well known across the league as a hardworking individual who leaves it all out on the court each night. His mentality of diligently practicing his craft has landed him in a spot of trouble.

During the quarantine period in Orlando last week, Jimmy Butler got reported for a disturbance complaint after dribbling in his hotel room 😅



(via @ChrisBHaynes | @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Z3ch9wUYiv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2020

As Chris Haynes explains above, Jimmy Buckets was busy dribbling in his hotel room inside the NBA bubble during the quarantine period and got a complaint against him.

Jimmy Butler seems to be raring to go out on the court again. The Miami Heat, led by Butler, have exceeded expectations this season. They are currently placed fourth in Eastern Conference Standings and hope to win it all as they gear up for the season restart inside the NBA bubble.

Also Read: LA Lakers News - JaVale McGee posts practice vlog, Alex Caruso reveals what he'll wear on his jersey