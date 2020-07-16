NBA Bubble Update: LA Lakers' Dwight Howard gets warned, Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox injured

Life inside the NBA bubble requires the players to be extra cautious, as highlighted by the 113-page safety manual. There are a lot of protocols to be followed so that the NBA season can be restarted and subsequently completed without significant hindrances.

Now one player that has had disciplinary issues in the past is Dwight Howard and looks as if the LA Lakers center has run into trouble yet again. Howard revealed during an Instagram Live session that he had been reported for not wearing a mask and was warned for the same.

"Someone told on me."

The snitch hotline inside the NBA bubble is in active use and it's actually reassuring to see players holding each other responsible. Let's hope that the regulations are followed so that the NBA season can commence without any hiccups.

Sacramento Kings' woes continue with De'Aaron Fox injury

De'Aaron Fox is the newest Sacramento Kings player to be sidelined

The Sacramento Kings' hope for a playoff push received a major jolt as De'Aaron Fox suffered a sprain in his left ankle during practice on Wednesday.

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a left ankle sprain in practice today. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 15, 2020

Fox was the main guy leading Sacramento's playoff push following the All-Star break, averaging 23.4 points as the Kings embarked on a winning run. But misfortune has struck Luke Walton's side in the NBA bubble yet again.

They are already without the services of Harrison Barnes and Alex Len with the duo having tested positive for the coronavirus. They are yet to join the Kings in Orlando.

Richaun Holmes has been sent into quarantine yet again for breaking NBA bubble rules. Additionally, the likes of Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker have only recently made the trip to Orlando.

If De'Aaron Fox is sidelined for a lengthy spell, it could spell the end of the road for the Kings who are running short of options in every department right now.

Markieff Morris yet to join the LA Lakers inside the NBA bubble

Markieff Morris (left) did not travel to Orlando with the LA Lakers

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the status of Markieff Morris in the last few days. The forward wasn't visible in the LA Lakers' practice inside the NBA bubble and he himself hadn't issued any statement. Mike Trudell finally has an update on his availability.

Markieff Morris has not been with the Lakers in Orlando due to an excused absence. The reserve forward is expected to join the team in the bubble soon, however. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 16, 2020

The LA Lakers signed Morris in February this year after he agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons. While he only averaged 4.8 points per game for Frank Vogel's side, Markieff Morris adds a defensive flavor to the side, one that will be particularly useful in the NBA Playoffs.

