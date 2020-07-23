NBA Bubble Update: LA Lakers guard Caruso speaks out on Breonna Taylor case, Westbrook looking spry on practice return

The NBA bubble has come alive with basketball action, as the Clippers beat the Magic 99-90 in the first scrimmage at the time of writing. The Wizards are up against the Nuggets in the second scrimmage which started at 3:30 PM ET. There is more to look forward to, now onwards, than there has been for over 4 months now.

NBA Bubble Update: Alex Caruso's statement

The NBA is making the most of the opportunity in the NBA bubble to make socio-political statements. Tobias Harris started off the 'Justice for Breonna Taylor' campaign, and has since been joined by the likes of CJ McCollum and Marcus Smart.

The LA Lakers' Alex Caruso became the latest player in the NBA bubble to raise his voice on the issue:

Anything today that you ask of basketball, I'm just going to respond with 'Justice for Breonna Taylor.'.....It's such an important time in the world and a lot of our lives, to be able to create change and impact change and start getting justice for Breonna.

NBA Bubble Update: Westbrook hasn't missed a beat

Westbrook was a latecomer to the NBA bubble

Russell Westbrook was a Covid-19 patient, and thus was late in arriving late to the NBA bubble. In his first practice session today, the Brody showed off his athleticism with this breakaway dunk.

The 31-year-old will be a crucial cog in the Rockets' bid for the NBA championship. Westbrook's day 1 in the NBA bubble practice can definitely be looked at as a positive.

Disneyworld employees were pretty hyped for their hometown team's first scrimmage game today. Employees at the Grand Floridian hotel wished their team all the best as the Magic left the hotel premises ahead of the game.

disney employees are cheering “let’s go magic” for the players before their scrimmage. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SICVsok3Xm — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 22, 2020

Their spirits might be a little down following the Magic's loss, but their fandom is definitely not going to change allegiances.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williams was one of the players to leave the NBA bubble for personal reasons. When he left the NBA bubble on 17th July, it was unclear as to when the stellar rookie and #1 draft pick in 2019 would make a return to Orlando. But he has been testing negative for Covid-19 during his time away, as revealed by the following update:

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who departed the NBA campus in Orlando last week to attend to an urgent family matter, has been getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and continues to produce negative results. While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return. Further updates will be provided accordingly.

