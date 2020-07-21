NBA Bubble update: LeBron with a cheeky tweet to silence haters, Bucks' Pat Connaughton revealed as second Covid-positive player on the team

As we count down the days to the restart of basketball action at the NBA bubble in Orlando, team practices and Twitter timelines are both heating up. With players, staff and coaches all getting more 'me' time than usual in the NBA bubble, many of them are engaging in Instagram live sessions and tweeting more than usual.

NBA Bubble Update: LeBron's cheeky tweet

LeBron James is one of those players whose online activity seems to have risen during his time in the NBA bubble too. The face of the league tweeted out his outrage at people who said he only got top seed in the easier Eastern Conference.

Bro I swear I heard that for 15 years! 🤷🏾‍♂️👑 https://t.co/vj8WWTVgDB — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 20, 2020

I mean at this point, What More Do You Want From Me?!?! 🗣🗣 “Tyrese voice” — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 20, 2020

Of course, he's conveniently left out the part where he's yet to appear in a single playoff game. Not that it's any of my business, but you'd expect a 4-time MVP to celebrate more than snagging (almost) a #1 seed, especially in the NBA bubble...

Pat Connaughton to join team in NBA bubble

The Milwaukee Bucks declared they had 2 players down with Covid infections - one of them was Eric Bledsoe, and Pat Connaughton has been revealed today as their second infected player. The 27-year-old shooting guard has been an important member of the Bucks' rotation. He is talking up his chances of a return in the NBA bubble and is quite enthusiastic:

Bucks guard @pconnaughton tested positive for COVID-19.



"I feel great and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols."https://t.co/IEbJfW2nhw — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 20, 2020

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NBA Bubble Update: Milwaukee Bucks want to finish on a high, Ben Simmons fishing on day off

Nikola Jokic looking spry at NBA Bubble workout

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' franchise player and All-NBA First Teamer Nikola Jokic has been the butt of numerous jokes about his weight through the course of his career. That, however, looks likely to change in the near future. Jokic looks to have changed his physique remarkably in the days before reaching the NBA bubble, as this clip will show

The MVP contender is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a game this season and has led the Nuggets to 3rd place in the Conference. He will definitely be a force to reckon with in the postseason.

Doncic, Boban continue their bromance

Boban Marjanovic has been hailed by many of his NBA teammates, including the likes of Marcus Morris, as the nicest human being they've ever met. He had a bromance with Pistons and Clippers teammate Tobias Harris that sent the NBA world into a frenzy. Now he's winning over even more fans in the NBA bubble, this time from the South, due to his relationship with Mavs fans' darling and MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Monday morning song sesh brought to you by your favorite duo 🎤 pic.twitter.com/taIl64MaO5 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 20, 2020

Boban will forever be treasured by contemporary NBA fans at this rate.

ALSO READ: Good news for players in Orlando, the league finally sets up the barbershop in NBA bubble