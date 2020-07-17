NBA Bubble Update: LeBron James reminisces about Olympic glory, Eric Bledsoe tests positive for coronavirus

LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James posted an image of himself, Kevin Durant, and the late Laker legend Kobe Bryant on his Instagram page during his free time in the NBA bubble. The picture was taken during USA Basketball's 2012 Olympics run.

This offensive trio can be regarded as one of the greatest of all time. To have them on the same team competing for the Olympic Gold was a sight to behold.

This team also had superstars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. It was truly one of the greatest teams ever assembled in recent times. This team handily beat the competition in the group stages and fought hard against Spain in the finals to retain the Olympic Gold.

LeBron James was devastated earlier this year at the news of Kobe Bryant's demise. James hopes to carry on the Laker tradition from Kobe Bryant and win a championship this season in the NBA bubble.

Milwaukee Bucks' guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for the coronavirus

Milwaukee Bucks' starting point guard Eric Bledsoe, who had not traveled with the team to the NBA bubble, has revealed that he has contracted the coronavirus. Bledsoe is asymptomatic and is feeling fine as reported by Chris Haynes.

My report on the bubble absence of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe who told me he tested positive for Covid-19, but is symptom-free. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/QwW6t2u2xn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 17, 2020

Bledsoe has been averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 assists a game for the Bucks. He hopes to rejoin the team and make a run for the championship in the NBA bubble as soon as possible. In the meantime, Bledsoe took to Instagram to deliver a message.

The Bucks who are the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference this year will need contributions from all players to get them to the NBA Championship. The Bucks last won a championship in 1971 during the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson era.

Charles Barkley has a bold prediction for the LA Lakers in the NBA bubble

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who is now an analyst for the show NBA on TNT, has made an outrageous prediction about the first round of the playoffs.

Barkley believes that if the Portland Trail Blazers make it past the Grizzlies and the Pelicans and grab the eighth seed, they will defeat the LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs in the West.

"I want to tell you this. If the Portland Trail Blazers get in the playoffs, they will beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round."

Chuck is back with another bold prediction 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpUTdD8CcH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020

While the Portland Trail Blazers have been rejuvenated during the league suspension, so have the LA Lakers. LeBron James seems to be hell-bent on winning this championship in the NBA bubble.

It will be very interesting to see a match-up of Damian Lillard and LeBron James in the first round if the Blazers make it to the playoffs.

