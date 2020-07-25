NBA Bubble Update: Lonzo Ball takes up bowling commentary, Kyle Kuzma gets an unexpected birthday surprise

The teams have been in the NBA bubble for more than two weeks now. Players have grown accustomed to the conditions and have found their routines as we head closer to the restart of the season. Players have been using their free time golfing and fishing to spend some quality time with their teammates while away from the basketball court.

New Orleans Pelicans go bowling on their day off in the NBA bubble

The New Orleans Pelicans seem to be enjoying their day off after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in Wednesday's scrimmage. They spent their time at the bowling alley where Nickeil Alexander-Walker insisted that he was an expert at bowling.

“I’m just gonna throw it out there... I’m like that” @NickeilAW wants everyone to know he’s really good at bowling 😂🎳 pic.twitter.com/wNqnUZ6npy — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 25, 2020

Brandon Ingram had a solid strike while Josh Hart was playing the fool with a behind-the-back attempt. Lonzo Ball was providing play-by-play commentary as the entire scene unfolded, describing each shot attempt in great detail.

Kyle Kuzma gets a birthday surprise in the NBA bubble

LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma spent his 25th birthday in the NBA bubble

LA Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma celebrated his 25th birthday today. While he is away from friends and family, his girlfriend, model Winnie Harlow put out all stops to make the day special for Kuzma.

She commissioned an airplane to fly over the players' hotels in the NBA bubble with a banner attached to it saying "Happy Birthday King Kuz – I love you, Winnie".

Flying above the players’ hotel here in the #NBABubble - an airplane with the message “Happy Birthday King Kuz – I love you, Winnie ❤️”@kylekuzma pic.twitter.com/FJxmjPxz03 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 24, 2020

Troy Daniels pays the barbershop a visit in the NBA bubble

Ever since the league has had the barbershop constructed in the NBA bubble, players, coaches, and media members have been streaming in to get their hairstyle in shape for the restart of the season. Nuggets' guard Troy Daniels is the latest player to post his NBA barbershop experience.

Earlier this week we also saw Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey stop by for a cut. The league's decision to set up this barbershop has been widely appreciated by NBA players.

Damian Lillard trolls Chris Haynes' new haircut on Instagram

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard poked some fun at Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes for his spray paint like hairstyle. Chris Haynes himself posted the hilarious exchange on his Twitter page.

Why @Dame_Lillard coming from the top rope with fake news?!? 🧐🤷🏿‍♂️ 🤣Thanks @NBA for the much-needed bubble 💈 pic.twitter.com/uYUBfJEID3 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 24, 2020

Andre Roberson returns to playing basketball after 916 days

Andre Roberson is fit again

Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson, who has been suffering from a knee injury since January 2018, returned to action in today's scrimmage. The team gave him a standing ovation when he stepped onto the floor. Roberson later made a hilarious post on his Twitter handle, thanking fans for their love and support.

Thank you to everyone for all your love and support! These 916 days been one heck of a ride!! Couldn’t be more thankful and blessed to be where I’m at now! More work to do!! #ThunderUp #KeepStriving pic.twitter.com/8dpgbx9CsE — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 25, 2020

