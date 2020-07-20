NBA Bubble Update: Milwaukee Bucks want to finish on a high, Ben Simmons fishing on day off

As we inch closer to the start of the season in the NBA bubble, Disney World, teams are working harder than ever. The Milwaukee Bucks in particular are going all out in practice. The Bucks are currently the top seed in the league and are leading contenders to win the Championship this year.

Bucks' veteran guard George Hill spoke about his role in the team saying:

"[We're here] to finish what we started. I have a job to do. I'm here to support my teammates by any means."

Speaking about the current social climate in the country, George Hill added that:

"At the same time you can't forget what's going on in the world with social injustice. Just trying to keep that alive. Making sure that that's not swept underneath the rug."

With their point guard Eric Bledsoe sidelined for now due to the coronavirus, Frank Mason III has stepped up as the backup point guard for the start of the season in the NBA bubble. When asked about his role he said:

"It's been a good opportunity so far. With us missing Bled, I get an opportunity to get out and show coach what I can do. My job is just to go out and make the team better."

Coach Mike Budenholzer also spoke on Mason stepping up to his new role saying:

"We feel like Frank is somebody that can step in and provide quality play for us."

The reigning NBA G league MVP has big shoes to fill as he replaces veteran Eric Bledsoe. Expectations from the Bucks are very high this season. They begin their season in the NBA bubble against the Boston Celtics on July 31st.

Ben Simmons spends day off fishing in the NBA bubble

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in action

The Philadelphia 76ers have an uphill battle this season as they look to improve their seeding before the playoffs begin. They hope to end the regular season on a positive note and carry the momentum into the postseason.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have both made it clear that they want to win and have been working hard on their game long before making it to the NBA bubble.

During time off in the NBA bubble, Embiid tends to stay indoors playing video games. Simmons on the other hand, tried his luck at fishing, as seen in a video uploaded by the Philadelphia 76ers on their Twitter page.

Simmons who has been moved to the power forward position is looking more dangerous than ever. While the 76ers have not performed very well this season, they could turn things around with this new offense. The Philadelphia 76ers begin their season in the NBA bubble against the Indiana Pacers on August 1st.

