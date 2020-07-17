NBA Bubble Update: Pelicans supportive of Zion Williamson, Kemba Walker optimistic about knee recovery

Earlier today, New Orleans Pelicans' rookie sensation Zion Williamson departed from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida to tend to an urgent family matter. Zion plans to rejoin the team again. However, there are no specific details on the timeline of his return.

Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry spoke during the media call tonight but did not offer any updates about Zion's sudden departure or his plans to return to the NBA bubble. When asked about it he said:

"We just don’t know, we can only pray for his family."

Teammate Jrue Holiday was also asked about these sudden developments in his press conference today. He had this to say about the team's plan in Zion's absence:

"As much as it hurts to say it we have done it before [without Zion]."

The Pelicans played the first 44 games of the season without Zion Williamson who was recovering from a right knee injury. Ever since Zion has been back, the Pelicans have ascended the NBA standings.

Jrue Holiday closing out tonight's media session ⤵️ https://t.co/hkxpxwhmCI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 17, 2020

Jrue Holiday further added:

"With him gone taking care of his family we will hold down the fort till he returns. It’s the same approach, we’re not giving up"

The Pelicans look forward to Zion's return to the NBA bubble

Advertisement

The Pelicans are currently seeded 10th in the Western Conference and will be hoping to secure the eighth spot and enter the playoffs in the NBA bubble. They begin their season against the Utah Jazz on July 30th.

Also Read: Houston Rockets Update - James Harden reveals reason for late arrival, addresses the Russell Westbrook situation

Kemba confident of recovery, taking it one day at time in the NBA bubble

Kemba Walker has had recurring knee issues

Boston Celtics' point guard Kemba Walker confirmed reports of knee pain. This has been a recurring issue for Kemba since January which caused him to miss 10 games before the season was suspended in March.

In a press conference today, he spoke about his optimism regarding a full recovery before the season starts in the NBA bubble.

“I’m feeling good. It’s really just taking one day at a time right now, just being smart, being cautious for the most part … I don’t want to have any setbacks or anything like that, so just taking it slow. But I’ll be back in time for when things get real, for sure.”

The team discusses adjusting to life inside the bubble, plus Kemba Walker dishes out the details on his knee. pic.twitter.com/t8S28rE681 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2020

Kemba will be working out on alternate days in the NBA bubble as part of the plan to manage his injury and return to playing by the start of the regular season.

Earlier this week, his teammate Enes Kanter commented on Walker's condition saying:

"He looks really good to me, man. He looks in really good shape, very lean. He didn’t lose any touch or whatever."

The Boston Celtics are in a great position to make a run for a championship. The health of their stars is key to their chances in the playoffs. They start their campaign against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 31st.

Also Read: NBA Bubble Update - LeBron James reminisces about Olympic glory, Eric Bledsoe tests positive for coronavirus