NBA Bubble Vlog: Gordon Hayward reflects on the positives and negatives of last 2 weeks, Augustin joins the vlogging squad from the golf course

Over the past 2 weeks, one thing that has kept the basketball fans engaged as they wait for season to restart are the NBA bubble vlogs being done by the players inside Disney World. Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has written a blog detailing his experience in the NBA bubble so far. He spoke about how difficult it was to leave his family for what could be a long stay in the NBA bubble. It has been especially hard for him to leave his wife who is expecting currently.

One of the major points that Hayward highlights is the list of regulations that league has imposed upon players in the NBA bubble. He speaks about a certain 'Magic Band' which is a wearable band that act as room keys and are scanned every time the players move away from their rooms in the bubble.

Hayward was all praise for the league's planning and implementation of protocols in the NBA bubble. Hayward hailed the league's efforts in the scheduling of practices, transport and leisure activities. He was particularly pleased about the internet service saying:

"In particular, they really hooked us up with the Internet. I was expecting it to be worse than it is."

I want to give @Celtics and @NBA fans an inside perspective on life in Orlando, so I'm blogging from the bubble! For my first entry, I wrote about the protocols, strange passing periods, and our progress as a team. Check it out! @NBABubbleLife https://t.co/aa26nD69f1 — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) July 23, 2020

Hayward's only complaint about life in the NBA bubble was about the food options. He wrote about this saying:

"I expected the food to be a little better going into it. It’s just limited in the choices that you have, but I’m sure that has to do with safety and precautions in the way they have to prepare things."

Hayward spoke about how his days in the NBA bubble have been so far saying:

"There have been days that have gone by really fast and the days that go kind of slow. It kind of depends on the day."

Hayward says that he has not really taken part in many leisure activities in the NBA bubble. He went golfing once with teammates Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams, just to hang out with them, since he is not a keen golfer himself. He has spent some of his free time hanging out at the pool.

Hayward, being an avid gamer, has spent his free time playing a game called 'Valorant' on his PC while most other players have been playing Call of Duty on their consoles.

Hayward describes the NBA bubble as similar to high school where you can run into players from different teams all the time. Hayward tells us that the NBA bubble has conference rooms for each team to conduct meetings and since these rooms are in a different location, players tend to meet in the hallways while headed to team meetings.

D.J. Augustin and the Orlando Magic spend the day on the golf course

D.J. Augustine in action for the Orlando Magic

D.J. Augustin of the Orlando Magic is the latest player to join the trend of creating NBA bubble vlogs. He posted a video of his day on the golf course on his YouTube channel.

Fellow teammate Aaron Gordon could be seen having a good time while practicing his golf stroke. While they seemed new to the sport, they had a great time and said that they would be back again after practice the next day.

Taylor Rooks plays connect four with Ja Morant in her first NBA bubble vlog

Turner Sports' journalist Taylor Rooks is currently in the NBA bubble and she recently released a vlog describing her 7 days of quarantine. She posted a clip of her player connect four with Memphis Grizzlies' rookie sensation Ja Morant while she was in quarantine.

Orlando Vlog #1 is out!

This episode is all about the 7 days when media was not allowed to leave their room. I passed the time playing iPhone games with @JaMorant

(I’m like 5-0 in connect four 🤣)



FULL VLOG: https://t.co/w7KC5CnzLt pic.twitter.com/sBdfJBPMjU — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 23, 2020

The media members have now cleared quarantine and are free to leave their rooms with certain restrictions on their movements according to the NBA protocol.

