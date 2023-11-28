"NBA career is likely done": NBA fans go wild as Dwight Howard hints at the possibility of playing in EuroLeague

Dwight Howard has continued to struggle while attempting to make a return to the NBA. Despite an offseason workout with the Golden State Warriors, the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year is yet to sign with an NBA team.

After posting an incredible highlight reel in Taiwan last season, the player has now reportedly set his sights on competing in the EuroLeague if he can't return to the NBA.

According to BasketNews.com, Howard, who has spent 18 years of his career in the NBA, plans to leave the door open to an NBA return. While he has yet to sign with a team, he has remained hopeful that an opportunity to rejoin the league will eventually come his way.

As such, the player is planning to include an NBA exit clause in his upcoming contract so that if he has an opportunity to rejoin the NBA, he can do so. Despite that, the situation sparked a number of reactions from fans who replied to the news via social media.

Check out some of the best reactions on the heels of the recent news that Dwight Howard could wind up taking his talents overseas:

Looking at Dwight Howard's best chances of making it back to the NBA

While Howard has continued to remain hopeful that he can return to the NBA, so far this hasn't panned out. Heading into the season, he worked out with the Golden State Warriors for several days, with things reportedly going well.

Despite that, the team ended up deciding to go in another direction, leaving themselves with an opportunity to sign a player during the season. While the Warriors need a veteran big man to come off the bench, Howard simply wasn't the right fit.

That said, it's easy to see a potential path back to the NBA for the longtime vet. While he has looked like a shell of his younger self over the past few seasons, Howard is confident that he can contribute with valuable minutes off the bench.

While he's hoping to sign with a EuroLeague team, it sounds as though Howard still believes that a team will be interested in signing him during the year. With plenty of the season left to play, an injury could open the door to a Dwight Howard return.

So far, however, even in cases like the Memphis Grizzlies who have Steven Adams sidelined for the year, Howard has generated little interest. Whether that changes in the future, only time will tell.