Jalen Williams is handing out receipts to his team's doubters. The OKC Thunder completed their story on Sunday, as they became the 2025 NBA champions after beating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7.
In the process of becoming champions, the Thunder have proven all their doubters wrong. Following the big win, Williams slammed the team's critics who had doubted their chances of winning the most coveted trophy in basketball.
On Wednesday, the Thunder forward shared a series of Instagram stories in which he took shots at Jeff Teague, Gilbert Arenas, and others. He shared a TikTok video of Teague doubting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to lead his team to a championship.
SGA ended up winning the NBA Finals MVP, which proved Teague's analysis wrong. In his next story, Jalen Williams targeted Marcus Morris Sr., who had chosen the Lakers, Clippers, and Warriors over the Thunder. Lastly, he shared the headline of another story, featuring Gilbert Arenas' comment, where he said the Thunder had zero chance of winning the championship.
In his last story, Williams shared an image of himself sitting in the post-game press conference after winning the championship.
J-Dub, as he is popularly known, played a crucial role in the Finals series, as he led his team to a 3-2 lead in Game 5 with a 40-point performance. He also scored 20 points, collected four rebounds, and dished out four assists in Game 7.
"I'm gonna stick to Shirley Temples" - Jalen Williams shares his first experience with alcohol
During his appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter on Tuesday, Jalen Williams shared his first experience with alcohol. The Thunder forward said he had never tasted alcohol but had promised his teammates that he would drink if they won a ring.
So, following his team's victory in Game 7, J-Dub participated in celebrations involving drinking and shared his experience, saying (via ClutchPoints' X handle):
"I drank a little bit, had a couple of shots, champagne, and beer. It was all disgusting, I'm gonna stick to Shirley Temples, I had a lot of those yesterday and a lot of water."
The show's host then asked Williams if he would ever drink again. The Thunder forward said he had retired from drinking, but could not promise anything during the parade celebration.
