NBA Championship odds 2023: Latest team odds after schedule release

The NBA Championship odds have continued to shift this week on the heels of the league announcing the full schedule for the 2023 season. Between a stacked Christmas Day lineup, the inaugural NBA Cup, and much more, this season is shaping up to be a thrilling one.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the updated NBA Championship odds for this season via FanDuel.

Currently, it's the Boston Celtics who sit as the frontrunners. The team, which controversially parted ways with Marcus Smart this offseason, has +470 odds to win the championship. This means that with a $100 bet on the Celtics, a championship win would win $470, plus the $100 back for a total of $570.

Sitting just behind them in the standings is none other than the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

In the case of the Nuggets, the team's NBA Championship odds sit at +480, meaning a $100 bet would win $480 plus the original $100 bet. While it's understandable that the Denver Nuggets would be among the favorites given their historic win last year, the team has undergone some changes.

In addition to losing Bruce Brown in the offseason, they also parted ways with veteran Jeff Green, who played an integral role in their success.

More NBA Championship odds for the 2023-24 season

Sitting in third place behind the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets is the Milwaukee Bucks, with +600 odds. The dropoff from the Nuggets' +480 odds in second place to the Bucks in third place is a pretty staggering one.

The most likely reason for this is the Bucks' first-round exit from the previous playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Miami Heat.

This brings us to the fourth and fifth-place teams, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

The Suns currently have +650 odds to win after the acquisition of Bradley Beal, a figure that surprised many fans who feel they're the favorite to win the title.

Sitting just behind them in fifth place is the Miami Heat, with +1000 odds to win the championship.

While the team has reached two of the last four NBA Finals, it seems as though they continue to be doubted when it comes to true title contenders. Whether or not a trade for Damian Lillard winds up happening and boosting their odds of a championship, only time will tell.

