NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard trade talks with Heat reaches deadlock after Trail Blazers decline several offers

According to Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Damian Lillard trade conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers continue to be at a standstill.

Expand Tweet

The trade request by Damian Lillard was made last July 1 after months of speculation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, Lillard's stance on the matter was different before as he remained firm with his decision to remain playing in Portland. However, rumors started to pile up once again when he spoke live on ESPN's "NBA in Stephen A's World."

"I ain't going to say I'm putting them on the clock," Lillard said. If those things (significant improvements) can't be done, if we can't do something significant like that, we won't have a chance to compete on that level."

The 33-year-old added:

"Then, not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too. Because at that point, are you going to go young or are we going to get something done."

There was some notion that Portland was going to include Scoot Henderson in a trade package to acquire quality players to surround Lillard with. However, that may not be the case at this point with the seven-time All-Star's trade request.

Damian Lillard previously signed a four-year $176 million with the Portland Trail Blazers. The deal includes a player option by 2026 before becoming a free agent in 2027.

NBA issued a memo warning Damian Lillard and his camp

Last July, the NBA released a memo aimed toward Damian Lillard, his agent Aaron Goodwin along with the rest of his camp in response to their preference in trade scenarios solely with the Miami Heat.

Here's a look at what the NBA had to say:

"We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA.

"We also advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward."

According to Yahoo Sports' Jack Baer, Damian Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin could have possibly placed himself and his client in trouble with the league following the comments he made in the Miami Herald.

"I do what I should for my client," Goodwin said. "Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully he wants to play in Miami. Period."

As the Trail Blazers star's situation in Portland continues to remain up in the air with a lack of progress in trade talks, it remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming months.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)